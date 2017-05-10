Community & People

St. Louis Park celebrates Arbor Day (photos)

By
Mikaela Buscher, a member of the Minnesota GreenCorps program operated by AmeriCorps, pounds a stake into the ground with which to tether a tree planted as part of St. Louis Park’s Arbor Day celebration May 6 near the St. Louis Park Recreation Center as Diana Preisen, a community forestry specialist for St. Louis Park-based Tree Trust, prepares to unwind a spool used to tether the tree to the stakes. Volunteers, city staff members and employees of Tree Trust planted 60 trees near The Rec Center. Tree Trust provided planting supplies and tools for the occasion. A city description of the event said, “The Rec Center has been losing tree canopy over the years. This is our chance to replenish the grounds and canopy surrounding this great community asset.” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) St. Louis Park celebrated Arbor Day with a community tree planting May 6 near the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. From left to right, St. Louis Park Natural Resources Coordinator Jim Vaughan, volunteer Carleton Hitchcock, of St. Louis Park, and Kris Paulseth, a public service worker in the city’s natural resources division, tend to a newly planted tree. Volunteers, city staff members and employees of St. Louis Park nonprofit Tree Trust planted 60 trees near The Rec Center. Tree Trust provided planting supplies and tools for the occasion. A city description of the event said, “The Rec Center has been losing tree canopy over the years. This is our chance to replenish the grounds and canopy surrounding this great community asset.” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) A girl who attended St. Louis Park’s Arbor Day celebration May 6 dances with Rachael Kroog of “Kid Power with Rachael Kroog” May 6 as part of St. Louis Park’s Arbor Day celebration. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) St. Louis Park celebrated Arbor Day with a community tree planting May 6 near the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. From left to right, St. Louis Park Natural Resources Coordinator Jim Vaughan, volunteer Carleton Hitchcock, of St. Louis Park, and Kris Paulseth, a public service worker in the city’s natural resources division, tend to a newly planted tree. Volunteers, city staff members and employees of St. Louis Park nonprofit Tree Trust planted 60 trees near The Rec Center. Tree Trust provided planting supplies and tools for the occasion. A city description of the event said, “The Rec Center has been losing tree canopy over the years. This is our chance to replenish the grounds and canopy surrounding this great community asset.” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) St. Louis Park celebrated Arbor Day with a community tree planting May 6 near the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. From left to right, St. Louis Park Natural Resources Coordinator Jim Vaughan, volunteer Carleton Hitchcock, of St. Louis Park, and Kris Paulseth, a public service worker in the city’s natural resources division, tend to a newly planted tree. Volunteers, city staff members and employees of St. Louis Park nonprofit Tree Trust planted 60 trees near The Rec Center. Tree Trust provided planting supplies and tools for the occasion. A city description of the event said, “The Rec Center has been losing tree canopy over the years. This is our chance to replenish the grounds and canopy surrounding this great community asset.” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) From left to right, Diana Preisen, a community forestry specialist for St. Louis Park-based Tree Trust, and Mikaela Buscher, a member of the GreenCorps program through AmeriCorps, tether a newly planted tree in place May 6 near the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. Volunteers, city staff members and employees of Tree Trust planted 60 trees near The Rec Center. Tree Trust provided planting supplies and tools for the occasion. A city description of the event said, “The Rec Center has been losing tree canopy over the years. This is our chance to replenish the grounds and canopy surrounding this great community asset.” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) From left to right, Diana Preisen, a community forestry specialist for St. Louis Park-based Tree Trust, and Mikaela Buscher, a member of the GreenCorps program through AmeriCorps, tether a newly planted tree in place May 6 near the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. Volunteers, city staff members and employees of Tree Trust planted 60 trees near The Rec Center. Tree Trust provided planting supplies and tools for the occasion. A city description of the event said, “The Rec Center has been losing tree canopy over the years. This is our chance to replenish the grounds and canopy surrounding this great community asset.” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe)
