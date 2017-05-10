St. Louis Park celebrates Arbor Day (photos)

< >

Mikaela Buscher, a member of the Minnesota GreenCorps program operated by AmeriCorps, pounds a stake into the ground with which to tether a tree planted as part of St. Louis Park’s Arbor Day celebration May 6 near the St. Louis Park Recreation Center as Diana Preisen, a community forestry specialist for St. Louis Park-based Tree Trust, prepares to unwind a spool used to tether the tree to the stakes. Volunteers, city staff members and employees of Tree Trust planted 60 trees near The Rec Center. Tree Trust provided planting supplies and tools for the occasion. A city description of the event said, “The Rec Center has been losing tree canopy over the years. This is our chance to replenish the grounds and canopy surrounding this great community asset.” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe)