Royal Comedy celebrates one year with festival

This time last year, Michael Edlavitch was on cloud nine, abuzz with the thrill (and nerves) of pioneering his very own comedy club in Hopkins. Fresh off its first-ever show, Royal Comedy Theater was bringing the trend of homegrown metro comedy to the suburban audience.

A year later, the club has grown from a Saturday-night event to five shows a week, an eclectic blend of local favorites as well as Twin Cities standbys in stand-up.

“We’ve expanded a lot as far as the number of shows. We’ve been working out the kinks. It’s been better than I’ve expected,” Edlavitch said.

Now the club is bringing its one-year birthday bash to the wider Hopkins community,

Edlavitch hopes the festival will be a celebration for loyal fans as well as a means of attracting new audiences to the theater.

“A lot of Hopkins residents are still finding out about it and slowly coming in,” Edlavitch said.

He also dreams of making the festival a springboard to bringing bigger and better acts to Hopkins, jumping on the trend of annual laugh-a-thons as a cure for a modem world rife with bad news and cynicism.

“Comedy festivals within the last five-10 years have become a big thing. I can’t count how many there are in the country now,” Edlavitch “We did 10,000 Laughs last fall and we wanted to try out a new show with bigger names, to get some new people to the theater. I’m definitely hoping it will be an annual thing.”

“Every night we’ll have a big name headliner,” he added. “A lot of them are very excited to come and perform with us because it’s a smaller, more intimate venue.”

Regulars at the Royal Theater can attest that the cozy, 50-seat club makes for a welcoming atmosphere for comedic veterans and new talent alike, as well as a unique experience for the audience.

“I love going down there. Hopkins is so fun. It’s my comedy “Cheers,”” said Joe Cocozzello, a Twin Cities-based comedian who is regularly featured at Edlavitch’s shows. “I’ve made so many friends at that club. It’s so intimate and that makes it wonderful to work in.”

Originally from New York, Cocozzello did stand-up there for a decade until a injury brought him to Minnesota, where his parents live. He decided to make the Land of 10,000 Lakes his new comedy home.

“I’ve known Michael for years.” Cocozzello said. “I helped him out with a few things and, lo and behold, a beautiful place was born. Hopkins is such a great place for support of the arts and the Mainstreet is cute as a button. I love it.”

For its one-year birthday, however, Royal Comedy Theater will be all grown up with a impressive headlining act for nationally-known comedian Todd Glass, who is also a podcaster, television personality and touring performer.

“That’s a huge thing. He’s one of my heroes,” Cocozzello said.

Edlavitch reached out to Glass to headline the show and, as a fan of the Twin Cities comedy scene, Glass agreed.

“I perform at Acme sometimes and I always have a great time into Twin Cities,” Glass said. “I love doing festivals because you get to see a lot of comedians you wouldn’t otherwise know about.”

He added that it will be his first visit to the Royal Comedy Theater.

“I’ve heard good things. I’m genuinely looking forward to it and I think it’ll be a great time,” Glass said.

His appearance in Hopkins comes after a national tour with Comedy Center star Daniel Tosh, in front of crowds of as many as 4,000 people.

It’ll be a nice change of pace, he said.

“It’s the best. Nothing beats the intimate experience of a small venue. It’s just magical,” Glass said.

Asked to describe what audience members can expect from the show, Glass just laughed.

“Usually if you can describe what you do, it’s not that good,” he said.

Glass will also provide guest sets on Thursday and Friday night, along with Cocozzello and Mo Alexander. Comedians Mary Mack, Chad Daniels and others will round out the week’s line up of entertainment.

Local comic Maggie Farris will open the Saturday night show. Afterward, Edlavitch said the festival will end with an open mic event at LTD Brewing, hosted by Cocozzello.

“A lot have people have been asking for this since we opened,” Edlavitch said. “I’m hoping that will be packed.”

Edlavitch said the club will also host a long-requested “clean” show (no “f-bombs,” no sex talk, PG-13) at the festival on Tuesday, May 16, with hopes of making it a regular offering at the Royal’s weekend shows.

The other six nights of the festival, however, promise to be a no-holds-barred blast of surprising sets and hilarious high jinks, Cocozzello added.

“The plan is just to have a ton of fun,” he said. “I have my outfit all picked out. I’m rip-roaring and ready to go.”

The Royal Comedy Festival is May 16-19 at the Royal Comedy Theater (809 Mainstreet), May 20 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, and May 21 at LTD Brewing. For more information or a full schedule, visit royalcomedy.com.

