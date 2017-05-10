Park lacrosse wins traveling trophy

Orioles add big win over Hopkins at home

St. Louis Park boys lacrosse picked up its second win of the May and third of the season by a 12-3 score against Hopkins to take back control of the Hollywood Helmet traveling trophy on Saturday for the first time since 2009.

The half-orange, half-blue lacrosse helmet has each score written on the winning team side. Park won 6-3 in 2008 and 7-3 in 2009. According to the helmet, Hopkins won in 2007, 2010-12 and 2016. Park senior goalie Benji Wyberg holds the traveling helmet trophy won by Park 12-3 on Saturday. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Olson)

In contrast to Saturday’s warm sunshine, the Orioles battled through the cold at Roseville for a 12-9 win.

Saturday’s win featured junior Jackson Lochan with three goals while junior Ryan Lee, Brody Ilstrup and freshman Leo Benson each finished with two goals. Junior Cole Justesen won 13-of-18 face-offs and junior goalie Will Lott made six saves.

Last year the Royals came out on top 12-4, giving Saturday's win extra meaning.

“The guys came out on fire today,” second-year Orioles coach Chris Bixby said as the Orioles led 6-0 at the half. “The boys knew it was a big one aft the halfway point of the season. It was a great all-around effort. Defense played phenomenal, our goalie (Lott) made some saves and it was good team-offense with a lot of different guys scoring today.

“It’s a good crosstown rivalry and is back and forth each year,” Ilstrup, the Orioles leading scorer said. “We kept grinding for all four quarters.”

Park senior Brody Ilstrup, right, uses his shoulder against a Hopkins player on Saturday. He had two goals. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Olson)

The coach wanted to see a more balanced attack, pushing the pace when it was there but being willing to be patient and allow the play to develop for a scoring chance.

“We’ve got some guys that can put the ball away when its in their stick but what we’ve really tried to instill with these guys is a balanced offense and balanced team defense,” Bixby said.

With the sizable lead, Bixby opened up the bench to give some varsity minutes to freshmen which continued to find the back of the Hopkins net in the closing minutes.

“It was fun to see those freshmen connect at the end on a couple feeds, a couple assists and a couple goals,” he said.

A difference from his first with the program is the depth across the roster this season.

“(The underclassmen) impact is in practice. They’re pushing guys for starting spots,” he said. “Every position, including goalie we have a backup that could be starting. That’s given us a lot of options.”

As for building up to this point of the season and continuing the momentum through the final portion of the regular season, Bixby added: “The guys put in a lot of work in the off-season and they’ve been dedicated which is so much fun.”

As for the Roseville win, Bixby said one highlight was being able to stay warm. “(Roseville) gave it to us, they really pushed the ball but we came out strong and for us it was a good win but (Saturday’s win) felt a lot better.”

Ilstrup is the Orioles leading scorer and wears a knee brace after tearing multiple ligaments plus his calf during a summer game in Boston last summer.

“I’m just pumped to be back out here earlier than planned and nothings really swelled up,” he said on Saturday. The senior wasn’t able to play hockey due to rehab on the knee, adding extra importance to the lacrosse season. “It was tough to not be out there with the hockey team but they did really well.”

As for the traveling trophy, Ilstrup, who is in his fifth season with the varsity program, said they’ll be sure to add the 2017 score to the Orange side and see if a player of the game could wear it to school before putting it on display in the trophy case for another year.

The wins came after losses to Minneapolis, 13-6 on May 25 and Orono, 12-9 on April 28. That loss to Orono is still one game Bixby points to as a highlight of the season.

“For the last two-three seasons that Orono game has been the best for us and to go to overtime last year and come up short by two-three goals this year shows that we played up to them. They’re a great team with a great record and we competed and played against them in all four quarters.”

This sets Park up for a chance to go on a run of successful matches against Chaska, Breck and Providence Academy.

Junior attack Zach Ryan hopes they can bottle the momentum built on Saturday to finish strong. One area of the game he’s noticed the team improve on so far this season is in the physical play and a renewed team chemistry.

“Last year we had a little problem with not always checking with the stick,” he said, where assistant coach Rob Griffin, who is also on the football staff, has helped the team learn to play more physical. As for the chemistry, Ryan said the assists and goals are coming from more teammates this season, helping spread the success around.

Park senior goalie Benji Wyberg holds the traveling helmet trophy won by Park 12-3 on Saturday. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Olson)

