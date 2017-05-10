Cuts to St. Louis Park School District programs proposed

As a result of budget discussions at the State Capitol and increasing costs, the St. Louis Park School District is preparing to make cuts.

Supt. Rob Metz said at an April 24 school board meeting that he has funded some programs with money from the district’s significant fund balance, but he said that the fund balance has dropped as a result and that the district will have to make cuts. The fund balance fell from $19 million last year to $17 million this year.

“Because our fund balance was very good, the board gave me permission to overspend and to dip into that fund balance to try some creative educational initiatives,” said Metz, pointing to reading intervention for more students in particular. “The additions were never actually in the budget as a balancing mechanism. They were a blessing that we could invest in our young children, our young readers, because we had a good fund balance.”

With Republicans in control of the Legislature, the district is bracing for a smaller increase in funding than in the past, though. While Gov. Mark Dayton has proposed two-percent increases per pupil for each of the next two years for Minnesota public schools, the House of Representatives bill would increase the formula by 1.25 percent per student each year. A Senate bill would increase the formula 1.5 percent each year.

The district’s finance advisory committee recommended the district prepare its budget for the next fiscal year based on the 1.5 percent proposal, a suggestion that Director of Business Services Sandy Salin said she found realistic.

However, Metz said, “Our costs will go up significantly more than that – probably double to three times that – and that’s the reason our fund balance is going to start getting whittled away.”

Insurance costs are expected to increase 12-14 percent next year for the district, and the amount the district contributes to teachers’ retirement accounts will increase in coming years, Metz said.

“Every school district in Minnesota is going to be in the exact same position, and the benefit that we have is we’re starting this process from a position of strength,” Metz said. “We have a good fund balance. We’re going to have to trim our budgets over the next several years. We can see that now, so anything we can do today to help that is a blessing.”

He added, “I need to take that overspending back and get us back on a path to make some reasonable, wise budget reductions over the next coming years.”

Proposed cuts

Metz has proposed cutting a part-time middle school and high school math coach position, gifted and talented program coordination and a grant coordinator for the Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Students Education Program.

Metz said Thomas Muchlinski, a middle school and high school math coach, created a fantastic curriculum while working for two years with middle school and school math teachers to align the curriculum closer to state standards in an effort to increase math scores on a state test. However, Metz said the district will not be able to continue the curriculum alignment effort.

The Javits program clustered gifted and talented students together as part of a Purdue University study to examine whether such clustering helped all students achieve more. Purdue provided the district with a grant as part of the study, but Metz said, “We decided not to continue with that project after this year.”

Metz proposed cutting part, but not all, of a current full-time professional development coordinator position.

“It takes a lot of work to make sure that what we’re teaching aligns with our obligation of what we should be teaching to every single student, so I’m hoping to keep a portion of that position,” Metz said.

Metz had added 6.8 full-time equivalent reading and math teacher positions over the last two years beyond what the district had maintained previously. Metz said he is trying to keep about 2.5 of the 6.8 positions.

“Even though they’re portrayed as cuts, which they are, they’re cuts to additional staff that was added two years ago,” Metz said.

The district had also added 1.4 full-time equivalent instruction coaches to help implement redesigned programs for kindergarten, first grade, second grade and fifth grade. Next year, the district will likely be able to keep about half of that, Metz said.

A partial cut is also anticipated for equity training for principals, the superintendent’s cabinet and teachers.

“This is ongoing and we’re trying to be wise with how much money we spend, but, you know, we are watching every dollar in that area, too,” Metz said.

He plans to maintain the district’s investments in equity coaches, though.

“This is the first year in St. Louis Park that every single teacher has had an equity coach,” Metz said. “Since this is the very first year we’ve had a full complement, I wanted to give that another go and not make any reductions there before we really get our feet under ourselves and get a couple of years under our belt and are able to measure progress.”

To keep the equity coaches and some of the investments that had been added previously, Metz said he had to look to make reductions in other areas. The other cuts include ParkSCI, a program that allowed high school teachers to work with elementary school kids.

Cargill had supported the program with grants but had stopped funding the initiative.

“I was the high school principal seven years ago when we went to Cargill and received that grant, and I was one of the presenters that was able to get that grant and get that program up and running,” Metz said. “So believe me, I’m a fan. I also know that without the grant, it’s really unsustainable financially long-term.”

While the district funded ParkSCI temporarily, Metz said maintaining it would cost about a $1 million over the next five years.

“If you look at our projected fund balance and some of the things I’m trying to keep, it just doesn’t add up,” Metz said. “I’ve gone through the numbers many, many times, but we get into this dilemma sometimes when we do things funded by grants and then the grants go away, and then there we are.”

He is also looking for other efficiencies, he said, like not replacing people who retire or leave the district.

The school board is scheduled to approve the nonrenewal of contracts for non-tenured teachers Monday, May 22.

“What that means is if you’re a probationary teacher, we are reducing your position and not asking you to come back next year,” Metz said. “We are fortunate that we don’t have any tenured teachers that we have to lay off this year, and I’m glad that that has happened.”

The board will hear a presentation on the 2017-18 budget at its meeting Monday, June 12, and vote on the budget Monday, June 26.

Despite Metz’s recommendations for cuts, he said the investments in past budgets helped students. Last year, 86 percent of kindergarten students met a reading benchmark at the end of the year and 85 percent of first-grade students met end-of-year benchmarks. Scores on a state test for third-graders increased from 60 percent to 64.5 percent last year.

While Metz said state test results for students at the middle school “definitely have room to grow,” they reached their highest point last year. Reading proficiency rates exceeded the state average by more than 5 percent.

“So, if someone were to ask me did it work, yes, it did work,” Metz said. “Can you save it all? No, I can’t save it all. Can you save as much as possible? I’m trying.”

Board members respond

Boardmember Karen Waters said the district should revive its former legislative action committee.

“If we would have more voices asking for help, especially from parents, they listen to that,” Waters said of legislators.

Chair Jim Yarosh said increasing enrollment in the district has helped district finances, but the schools are filling up and cannot hold many more students. Metz said the district had to place 50 incoming freshmen on a waiting list because the high school does not have enough space.

“Our growth and increase in students has been growing our budgets and making them healthy, and what we fear is we’re getting capped because our buildings are full,” Yarosh said. “I don’t want to sound the alarm, but we are trying to be proactive in what we are looking at and what we see coming because our situation is slowly going to change as we fill up and we can’t grow any more.”

Boardmember Joe Tatalovich asked Metz to discuss with the board what the district could do to fill the hole left by cutting programs, particularly ParkSCI and reading intervention assistance. He asked what gap would result and how the district could settle such issues in another way.

Boardmember Nancy Gores added that she has heard concerns about the level of arts funding in the schools and asked Metz to discuss “how we’re going to fix whatever gap people are feeling there.”

Boardmember Ken Morrison said that he would like the board to better understand what kind of a difference the reading intervention assistance has made on test scores.

Referencing a concern about race being tied predictably to test scores, Morrison said to Metz, “To some of our kids who are being marginalized, some of the black kids, brown kids, I’d like to see specific measurements on how they were before and how they are today and how the difference you implemented is making a difference in the projection for predictable scores because I feel like some of the programs that you encouraged or courageously put in place have been making predictable scores not predictable anymore.”

