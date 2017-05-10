Community members protest proposed St. Louis Park school cuts

Supporters of continued funding for a St. Louis Park School District science program and intervention in reading and math at their current levels have objected to potential cuts.

During an open forum at an April 24 school board meeting, parents, staff and students protested the potential changes.

ParkSCI, a program previously funded by Cargill that allowed high school teachers to instruct elementary school students, received strong support from speakers.

“Science, technology, engineering and math are at the core of advancing our society,” said Megan Patterson, whose son is a second grader at Aquila Elementary School. “Why would we cut a program that touches every single child in our district every year from the time they’re in kindergarten to the time they’re in fifth grade that introduces them to concepts that just might be the material to spark their interest and be the reason that they might be in school?”

Jena Bjorgen said that despite being chair of the parent-teacher-student organization at Susan Lindgren Elementary School, she had not known that ParkSCI had been funded by grants in the past.

“I think that’s why you’re maybe getting a lot of feedback from parents who didn’t know that this was up for being cut,” Bjorgen said. “I mistakenly assumed it was a permanent part of the elementary school program or curriculum. I would like to see St. Louis Park schools make science education a high priority, and connecting the high school science teachers with the students in the elementary schools is a great way to do that. It provides continuity for science education across the district.”

Griffin Szczepek, a student at Susan Lindgren, said the science teachers who are a part of ParkSCI provided interesting experiments and information and served as good role models.

“I personally want to be an astrophysicist when I grow up, and I’ve always been intrigued by science,” Szczepek said. “Without science, there’s a world of opportunity lost in learning and jobs.”

Susan Lindgren student Chiara Collinet said the school district has had better scores on state tests since ParkSCI began.

“Most of it, we know, has been taught to us by the high school science teachers,” she said.

ParkSCI teacher Kristen Moravetz implored board members to find a creative solution to prolong the program.

“Elementary teachers have mentioned how much they value seeing students who aren’t typically engaged in school due to language or reading struggles feel successful in science class,” Moravetz said.

While science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, programs have multiplied in the state in recent years, the district should use ParkSCI to boast about how the district pioneered STEM lessons in kindergarten through fifth grade, Moravetz said.

“Seven years ago, St. Louis Park made a decision to be innovative by bringing high school science teachers into elementary classrooms to teach STEM curriculum, yet now we are abandoning the program just as STEM education is establishing itself as a statewide priority,” she said.

ParkSCI teacher Pat Hartman added that the program helps students develop important soft skills necessary in the current century.

“What better way to develop and practice the growth mindset than by testing out an idea of your very own only to have it fail but then persisting and ultimately experiencing success after making improvements that you and your team identified?” Hartman asked. “For many, science class is the first time they learn about cooperation and compromise, and science provides plenty of teachable moments about group work and time management.”

Rebecca Viot, whose daughter at Park Spanish Immersion School wants to become a math teacher, told board members, “This isn’t rocket science. You will lose the quality of the community by cutting the funding that you are proposing.”

Parent Kim Stadler said her kids love science and have excelled at it. She became emotional when discussing past art program cuts and advocated for retaining counselors. She said that while she knew the board did not have unlimited amounts of funds, the proposed cuts would be devastating.

Rob Anklam, a parent and longtime Cargill employee, said, “It’s regrettable that the decision was made to cut the grant, and I applaud you, Supt. Metz, for keeping it going when you could. However, eliminating such an inclusive, district-wide program without first analyzing the budget and identifying which budget items serve the student body most effectively seems arbitrary.”

Noting that he has a 10-year-old daughter, Anklam said ParkSCI teachers have provided role models for girls. A ParkSCI science night at the high school has also engaged young students.

“I think all of us here as parents agree that kids who are excited are a lot more fun to deal with than kids who need to be excited,” Anklam said.

Anne Schladweiler, a reading teacher at Aquila Elementary, said she does not think that the proposed reduction in reading intervention services at her school has children’s best interests at heart.

After naming many of the students she works with, Schladweiler said, “Why are we taking momentum away from a valuable program that’s directly impacting student achievement? I’m asking everyone to reconsider the proposal of eliminating reading teachers that serve our most marginalized students.”

Angela Swan, a second-grade teacher at Susan Lindgren, said the reading and math intervention work has led to many student successes.

“We’ve seen this increase not only in test scores but in overall confidence and positive feelings about reading and classroom performance from students who take part in the program,” Swan said. “With that, overall student achievement in reading across the board is on the rise.”

English language learners and students with individualized education program documents for special education were able to receive additional reading instruction for the first time through the district’s initiative two years ago, Swan said. Sixty-eight percent of students who were a part of reading intervention made at least one year of growth, and 39 percent of those made a year-and-a-half of growth.

“For a student who qualifies for intervention, this is a huge, huge accomplishment,” Swan said. “We’re seeing this growth in our classrooms, we see it in our students’ confidence levels, and we’re seeing it right here in our data.”

Ken Deneui, a third-grade teacher at Susan Lindgren, said, “Although it’s never enough, we’re grateful for the money that was allocated in the last couple of years. Even with the additional teachers we received, there were a number of students who qualified but were unable to participate in the program. If we return to the previous levels of reading intervention, as we’ve been told, even fewer students will be able to work with our reading experts.”

More than 70 percent of the Susan Lindgren students who received reading intervention have been students of color, Deneui said.

“We feel strongly that reductions in funding for reading intervention disproportionately and negatively affect our students of color,” Deneui said. “This is the example of the intersection of institutional decisions and race.”

Sadie Miller, a parent of two children at Park Spanish Immersion School, criticized the district for not communicating with parents more.

“Parents are speculating and guessing about what cuts are coming and who is affected,” Miller said. “Please start communicating with us not only about building upgrades but also about budget cuts. We deserve transparency.”

Contact Seth Rowe at [email protected]