Bone Marché will host a pet extravaganza benefiting Saving Shepherds of Minnesota noon-4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the store, 3777 Park Center Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

Saving Shepherds is a German Shepherd rescue organization that seeks to rescue and rehabilitate dogs and place them into new homes.

The event features nail trims for dogs and a kissing booth in which people kiss dogs. The suggested donation for nail trims is $15.

Info: LundsandByerlys.com/BoneMarche