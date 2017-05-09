St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed April 23-29 with the St. Louis Park Police Department.

Theft

• A gym bag was reported stolen from an automobile April 23 on the 3000 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

• A cell phone was reported stolen April 23 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• An automobile was reported stolen April 24 on the 3100 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

• Lawn furniture was reported stolen April 25 on the 2800 block of Blackstone Avenue South.

• A laptop was reported stolen April 25 on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.

• Tools were reported stolen from an automobile April 26 on the 5300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

• Tools were reported stolen April 26 on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

• A trailer was reported stolen April 27 on the 3300 block of Republic Avenue.

• A cell phone was reported stolen April 27 on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.

• Police made an arrest relating to theft April 27 on the 5300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• Theft of an iPad was reported April 28 on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

• A backpack was reported stolen from an automobile April 28 on the 5400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• A gym bag was reported stolen April 28 on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

• Counterfeit money was reported April 29 on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

• A tablet was reported stolen April 29 on the 3200 block of Library Lane.

• Counterfeit money was reported April 29 on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

• Auto theft was reported April 29 on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Burglary

• An apartment burglary was reported April 24 on the 6200 block of Hamilton Street.

Vandalism

• Damage to a building was reported April 27 on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

• Graffiti was reported April 24 at Highway 169 and Cedar Lake Road, at Minnetonka Boulevard and Brunswick Avenue South, on the 4500 block of Excelsior Boulevard and on the 6300 block of Highway 7.

Other

• A dog bite was reported April 24 on the 4100 block of Vernon Avenue South.

• Also reported were four incidents of harassing behavior, one threat, six assaults that led to five arrests, two domestic disputes, four incidents of driving under the influence, four incidents of vandalism, three hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 22 other thefts.