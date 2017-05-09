St. Louis Park grocery store to participate in Stamp Out Hunger

On Saturday, May 13, Minnesotans can help feed hungry neighbors in the community by participating in the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger, the largest single-day food drive in the country.

Cub Foods at 3620 Texas Ave. S. in St. Louis Park is participating.

Nationally, Stamp Out Hunger has collected and delivered 1.5 billion pounds of food to food banks nationwide. Locally, Second Harvest Heartland – in partnership with more than 2,000 metro-area letter carriers – aims to collect 1.2 million pounds of food this year, which will provide nearly one million meals to people in the community.

During the week of May 8-12, residents will receive blue plastic or brown paper grocery bags in the mail. Bags can also be picked up now at any of the participating Cub Foods locations. People can fill the bag with non-perishable food items – such as canned meats, fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, rice or boxed meals – and leave it by the mailbox for a letter carrier to pick up. On Stamp Out Hunger Day, letter carriers will pick up the bags of food on their regularly scheduled routes and deliver it to a local Cub Foods location or directly to Second Harvest Heartland.

Anyone who is unable to leave food at their mailbox May 13, or those wishing to increase their impact, can make a matched donation online until Thursday, May 18. Second Harvest Heartland can pay for three meals with each dollar donated, and Land O’Lakes will match gifts up to a total of $25,000 to celebrate Stamp Out Hunger’s 25th anniversary.

Donations can be made online at 2harvest.org/stampout.