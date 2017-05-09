Sports

Park boys take Spartan Invite title

St. Louis Park boys track and field came away with the Spartain Invite title at Orono High School May 4, scoring 171 points, ahead of runner-up Waconia by 43 points while the Park girls placed third with 107 points, one point clear of New Prague among the field of seven teams.

Senior Zach Nelson ran personal-best times to sweep the 100-and 200-meter sprinters. He won the 100 in 11.54 seconds and won the 200 in 22.96.

Park freshman Jacob Brown was five-hundreths of a second off the winning time in 400 dash with another person-best time of 51.89. Junior teammate Karon Adams was third in 53.46.

Park junior Abati Dedefo was runner-up in the 800 run in 2:00.56 and classmate Abdifaki Warsame was second in the 1,600 run in 4:42.34. Both were personal best times. Senior Vince Callahan was fifth in the 1,600 in a PR time of 4:50.97 and eighth in the 800 in a season-best 2:12.69.

Senior Ryan Keith was 10th in the 300 hurdles in 47.62 and 12th in the 110 hurdles in 19.05, both PRs.

In the relays, Park’s 4×200 (Jacob Brown, Ejenavi Ojigho, Eric Jones, Tyree Carter) and 4×400 (Brown, Joe Donahue, Dedefo, Adams) teams were runner-up in times of 1:34.70 and 3:39.55.

Senior thrower Michael Donahue won the discus going 130-11 1/2 and was led the Park contingent in the shot put with a runner-up throw of 44-11, a new PR, while senior Jordan Hernandez was third at 42-6 and sophomore Nick Medina was fourth at 40-11.

Jones cleared a new personal best height of 6-2 to win the high jump and was runner-up in the triple jump going 42 feet.

Adams won the long jump with a PR of 21-7 3/4.

Sophomore Anna Jennissen continued a strong spring by winning the 400 in a PR time of 1:00.53 and eighth grader Erin Brousseau was ninth in 1:06.83, another PR.

The Orioles distance team continued a strong meet by sweeping the top two places in the 1,600 run with senior Sammi Baer winning in a season-best time of 5:24.58 with seventh grader Josie Mosby on her heels in 5:24.65. Mosby was third in the 800 in 2:31.37 freshman Olivia Mosby was fifth in the 3,200 run in a PR 12:51.90.

Junior Kamil Mayfield was fifth in the 100 hurdles in a PR time of 17.80 and classmate Katelyn Lanoux was sixth in 17.86. Lanoux was sixth in the 300 hurdles in a PR time of 50.69 with freshman teammate Anna Keith seventh in 51.31.

Park’s 4×400 relay team of Jennissen, Steph Reuter, Mayfield and Baer was second in 4:18.11.

Freshmen throwers led the crew with Calista Johnson second in the discus with a PR of 98-3 1/2 and Makaila Winward third in the shot put with a PR of 30 10-1/2.

