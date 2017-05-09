Letter: Risk pools are unnecessary

To the Editor:

Risk pools are unnecessary in the effort to bring down health care costs.

By Paul Ryan’s estimate, “about” eight percent of Americans under age 65 have a preexisting condition. If what he says is true, he and his party hope to fix the high cost of health insurance for the other 92 percent of the population.

For starters, only 10 percent of Americans – those in the small group and individual markets – would be the subjected to risk pools. The other 90 percent – those in large groups or on Medicaid – are not currently subjected to preexisting condition exclusion or ratings or pools, nor will they ever be.

So if, as Paul Ryan says, eight out of 100 Americans have a pre-existing condition and those eight are proportionally distributed among all people under 65, it follows that seven would be in the large group/Medicaid market, and one person would be in the small group/individual market.

Just one percent, by virtue of their employment status or age, would be subjected to the callous and inhumane practice of risk pooling, while the other 99 percent (and by the way, some of them just as sick) get a free or affordable pass to health care access.

To put it another way, if every person in the 99 percent saved $100 dollars a year through risk pooling, the pooled citizen alone would pay a prohibitive $9,900 more than their friends, family and neighbors. All for a political win.

I submit to your readers and my Congressman, Erik Paulsen, if we Americans are to sacrifice for the sake of the nation, we must sacrifice together. Either community rating for all or risk pools for all. No exceptions. Not even for the 42 of members of Congress who would be subject to ratings or pooling. So, Erik Paulsen, can we count you in?

Tracie Wollman

Plymouth