Letter: Paulsen should tell his constituents where he stands

To the Editor:

Rep. Erik Paulsen does not seem to respect his constituents. Take the American Health Care Act. Asked the Congressman’s position, for days staff in D.C. and Eden Prairie couldn’t say. On Thursday, May 4, staff revealed Paulsen was a ‘yes.’

But wait, according to The Hill Senior Staff Writer Scott Wong’s tweet of May 1, Mr. Paulsen was whipping this bill. It’s unlikely he whipped votes without supporting the bill.

Pretending to be undecided is disrespectful. Third District voters were falsely led to believe Paulsen might care about their opinion.

Another example of not respecting constituents is Paulsen touting an award from the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). According to Mr. Paulsen’s official website, https://paulsen.house.gov, “Congressman Paulsen is the chief author of legislation to mint a series of National Parks commemorative coins with proceeds going to the National Parks Foundation to help celebrate the centennial of the National Park Service in 2016.” While this was laudable, Mr. Paulsen’s actual voting record earned a 16-percent lifetime rating from the League of Conservation Voters (LCV). The League, lcv.org, “advocates for sound environmental laws and policies” and “holds elected officials accountable for their votes and actions.” The NPCA rewarded a specific action while the LCV shows the big picture at http://scorecard.lcv.org/moc/erik-paulsen.

Mr. Paulsen should tell voters where he stands on bills and why. He should do this in a timely manner. Also, he should stop using an award from the NPCA to mask his dismal environmental voting record. That would show more honesty and respect for his constituents.

Clara McIver

Plymouth