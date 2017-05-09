Letter: Message of the march remains 100 days later

To the Editor:

Saturday, April 29 marked 100 days since Donald Trump was inaugurated as president. Sunday, April 30 marked 100 days since 100,000 of us marched in Saint Paul.

Each event sent a message.

One was a message of division, of fear, of hate. The message that each of us are on our own.

The message of Jan. 21 was one love and community. I had the great honor of being one of the co-founders helping to organize the Women’s March Minnesota and every moment of that day showed us the very best of who we are. People came together and sent a message to the world that we are all in this together. That an attack on the dignity of any person is an attack on the dignity of all, and we will not tolerate it.

We have seen both of these messages in Minnesota. At our best, we have refused to apologize for standing with our friends, like Rep. Melissa Hortman did at the State Capitol.

At our worst, we have seen attacks on pillars of our society. We have seen the cowardice of so-called leaders like Congressman Erik Paulsen and Congressman Jason Lewis, preferring to hide from their own constituents instead of admitting that they want to take health care away from the most vulnerable.

On Jan. 21, I saw that people are amazing. I saw that when we stand together, the red and the blue wash away, and we are just people, looking out for each other. I saw joy, laughter, determination and courage, all in equal measure.

We need more days like Jan. 21. We don’t need to be in one place to feel like we did that day. We are Jan. 21 when we listen to reason instead of prejudice, and when we build communities of caring and compassion.

Thanks for being strong with me on Jan. 21. I wake up every morning refreshed and energized by the spirit of that day. It drives me forward, and it will help us build the Minnesota we see in our dreams.

Alicia Donahue

Plymouth