Letter: Long-term insurance can alleviate public’s burden

To the Editor:

An April 20 letter writer expressed the frustration about funding and caring for Alzheimer’s patients, praising Congressman Erik Paulsen’s support for increased funding.

Indeed, Congress last December passed a bill to increase Alzheimer’s funding to be included in the 2018 budget. There is not yet a 2018 budget, and I doubt that the funding for Alzheimer’s Disease will be there, as the current administration is on record to drastically cut funds for research.

Still, even if funding is available, it will take decades to develop treatments, and in the meantime, as the letter writer wrote, the heavy financial burden on families and society will continue.

Such burden can be alleviated through long-term insurance, yet the policies are expensive.

Here is where Congress can help. When we file our annual income tax returns, we are allowed to adjust our gross income with contributions to individual retirement accounts. Let us have one more line to include premiums paid for long-term insurance. The rationale is the same: allowing individuals to provide for their later years through saving and long-term insurance.

Five years ago I wrote to both Congressman Paulsen and Senator Franken describing this idea. I sent the letters in stamped envelopes – no e-mails – to their local addresses but never received even an acknowledgment. Perhaps the letter writer, as well as many who have been affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, can follow in supporting this idea.

Hanna Hill

Plymouth