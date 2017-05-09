Letter: Bicycles belong on streets, not walking paths

To the Editor:

Bicycles on the walking paths. My contention is they do not belong there. They belong out on the street.

This morning, Wednesday, May 3, my dog and I were walking on the trail that runs along Zachery Lane. This is a blacktop-paved walkway about six feet wide and we were heading north on it.

We were about to the entrance to the Mission Hills Park. I was a little right of center on it and my dog, on a flex leash, was a foot or two from the left side, when this biker zips by doing about 20 mph, coming from behind us. He could not have missed Brewster by more than a few inches. No warning and no slowing down. Now if Brewster had decided to take to the grass about that time this biker would have hit him or tangled in the leash and caused some serious injury or may even have killed Brewster. I’m about half deaf so I didn’t hear a thing from him coming up behind us like that, so I called after him “Hey, how about a little warning, pea brain!” He didn’t even slow down. Now this was no dumb kid in blue jeans and sweatshirt. It looked like about a $1,500 to $2,000 bike and he was decked out in all that fruity spandex that serious bikers wear these days. I have had close calls like this before. I have also had many bikers that are courteous and well mannered but there is always that 2 percent that don’t have the etiquette of a two-by-four.

Now I know it would be asking too much for a ban on bicycles on these walking paths. There are just too many “greenies” in charge these days and they think the bicycle is God’s gift to saving the planet. Isn’t safety a concern as well? Maybe posting some rules would help, like a 10-mph speed limit and pedestrian right of way. If they want to go faster they need to take it out on the street.

I hope someone is listening.

Robert Lovell

Plymouth