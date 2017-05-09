Letter: Lerner provides baseless claims on ‘party schools’

To the Editor:

I’m struggling to understand the purpose of Mark Lerner’s column on “party schools?” Was the goal to degrade two very high performing universities? I hate to warn parents, but EVERY university will have it’s party crowd. He singles out two well respected institutions using the annual (and often questioned) Princeton Review ranking. He reinforces the ranking content with comments from Mr. Liebman, a current college student and Edina High School graduate. What is the basis for Mr. Liebman’s expertise? Visits to these two campuses? Did he attend both? How does he know “what the police are there to do” on the Illinois campus? Did he interview them? Get a copy of their policy manual?

Yes, I’m sure there are some students who start drinking early on game day, but I can assure you they are not the majority. Mr. Lerner owes these colleges, their students and alumni an apology for his baseless commentary. I’ve never met a student who chooses a college, at a substantial cost per year, based on his or her ability to party. To imply they exist shows a real lack of respect for the graduating population. I haven’t read such useless content in some time.

Tami Carpenter

Plymouth