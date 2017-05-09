Hopkins Council shifts gears for Bike Month

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Hopkins City Council, at its May 2 meeting, recognized a proclamation declaring May as Bike Month in Hopkins, joining the rest of the country celebrating the designation by the American Association of Bicyclists.

Bike Month is recognized annually nationwide with safety events and other community activities.

“The city of Hopkins has really embraced biking and in 2017 in particular we have a number of projects going on,” said Kersten Elverum, city planning and development director.

The Eighth Avenue Artery project will add bike trails to the city, connecting to the Lake Minnetonka and Cedar Lake regional trails.

Activities will include National Bike to Work Week May 15-19, with special discounts and activities offered at the Depot Coffee House, 9451 Excelsior Blvd. For more information about biking groups and activities in the city, visit hopkinsmn.com

“We are the perfect community for this with all of our biking activities,” said Mayor Molly Cummings. “There’s so many ways to get involved regardless of your ability or interest.”

