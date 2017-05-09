Candlelight Floral moves into new space in Wayzata

Candlelight Floral & Gifts has moved into its new home in Wayzata. The local florist, which has served customers in the city for more than 50 years, opened May 1 in the Wayzata Village Shoppes. Candlelight Floral & Gifts can now be found in the Wayzata Village Shoppes at 850 Lake St. E. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Candlelight moved from its longtime location at the corner of Lake Street and Barry Avenue after the city approved concept plans in February for Wayzata Blu, a three-story mixed-use condo development. The project would call for the demolition of the existing commercial buildings at 259, 269 and 275 Lake Street and 339 Barry Avenue, which are currently home to Candlelight, Barbers Inn and Judd Frost Clothiers.

Owner Lesa Fenwick said Candlelight will continue to offer a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, houseplants and locally made gift items.

“This is our forever home,” Fenwick said.

The store’s hours, phone number and website have not changed. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Contact: candlelightfloral.com or 952-473-2564