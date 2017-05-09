A reason to fight: Support for Alzheimer’s care and research a growing need

Minnetonka resident discusses how he’s helping in the effort Ross Bowen, a Minnetonka resident who works as a financial advisor in Wayzata, was part of the planning committee for the 25th annual Alzheimer’s Association Purple Gala, which was May 6 in Minneapolis. (Submitted photo)

By the end of 2017, almost half a million people age 65 or older will develop Alzheimer’s disease, adding to the estimated 5.3 million Americans living with the disease. If current trends continue, that number could climb to 13.8 million by 2050.

These statistics, which are part of the recent “Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures” report released by the Alzheimer’s Association, are among the many reasons millions of Americans have decided to help in the effort to fund care and research for the neurological disease that causes challenges with memory, thinking and behavior.

Among those joining in the effort is Ross Bowen, a Minnetonka resident who works as a financial advisor in Wayzata. Bowen helped plan the Alzheimer’s Association’s 25th annual Purple Gala, which was May 6 in Minneapolis.

This was Bowen’s second year as a committee member helping prepare for the gala, which raised more than $750,000 at the 2016 event. This year, more than $850,000 was raised for the association.

Bowen has a personal connection to Alzheimer’s. His mother, who still lives in the family’s home in South Carolina, was diagnosed at 73. His grandmother died from the disease, and his uncle is currently living with it.

While he’s in the difficult situation of dealing long distance with his mom’s disease, he said that joining the Alzheimer’s Association locally is a way to pay back the people in South Carolina who are helping his mom.

Through his work on the gala committee, Bowen hopes to continue rallying financial support so that researchers can find better ways to treat Alzheimer’s, delay its onset and prevent the disease from developing. There is no known cure the disease, and it is not reversible, but treatments for symptoms are available and research is ongoing. And although current treatments cannot stop the disease from progressing, they can temporarily slow the worsening of dementia symptoms and improve quality of life.

Bowen said he hopes to expand his outreach work by supporting the association’s initiative to create dementia-friendly communities. The effort involves educating people on how to interact effectively with those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. More than 850 guests attended the 25th annual Alzheimer’s Association Purple Gala. The event, which was May 6 in Minneapolis, raised more than $850,000 to help fund Alzheimer’s care and research. (Submitted photo)

“For example, if an elderly person’s at the grocery store and they seem confused, it would be helpful for people to be able to recognize this person might have dementia and to help them in a particular way,” Bowen said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, steps toward becoming a dementia-friendly community include increasing public awareness of the disease, improving access to services for both the person with dementia and their caregiver and eliminating physical and social barriers that may stand in the way of allowing people with dementia to remain active members of their communities.

Bowen said he encourages everyone to utilize their talents in finding a way to help support the ongoing efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. For him, it’s his barbecue skills. At the gala, Bowen and his Two Little Pigs barbecue team raised thousands of dollars by auctioning off a home barbecue lesson and party for 30 people.

The association is encouraging everyone to join in on the effort by doing what they love during a nationwide rally for support called The Longest Day. The event, set for June 21, the summer solstice, invites people across the country to participate in any activity they love – or an activity loved by someone affected by the disease – while raising funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s care and research.

Sue Spalding, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter, said funding aids the association’s commitment to accelerate the progress of new treatments, preventions and work to find a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association has invested more than $385 million in more than 2,500 scientific investigations since 1982.

The amount of federal funding for medical research dedicated to Alzheimer’s has grown in recent years, and the recently passed congressional budget included a $400 million increase for Alzheimer’s research at the National Institutes of Health. With the increase, Alzheimer’s research funding at the NIH is nearly $1.4 billion.

As more aging baby boomers enter long-term care facilities, demand to treat Alzheimer’s is rapidly rising. Health and long-term care cost for Alzheimer’s is expected to reach $259 billion in 2017. That number is on track to rise to $511 billion by 2020, according to the NIH.

“That dollar amount is going to go into the trillions unless we can slow it down, learn to prevent it or cure it,” Spalding said.

While there are currently no treatments that change the underlying course of Alzheimer’s, early detection is an important piece of the puzzle, Spalding said.

“By the time a person is really showing signs with the disease, they’ve probably lived with it for 15-20 years already,” Spalding said.

“What could those early bio-markers be? Are there smell tests? Are there blood tests? What tests might there be or are there simple questions that could be added into a general health exam? … There’s still a lot of research that needs to be done,” she said.

When it comes to reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, Spalding notes that it’s important to live an all around healthy lifestyle.

“Eat right, get plenty of sleep, exercise and continue to challenge your brain and learn new things. … Go out and take a class, try to learn a new language, go to dance classes. Do whatever interests you, just keep your brain challenged,” Spalding said.

The association provides a professionally staffed 24/7 helpline (1-800-272-3900) that offers information and support for people with memory loss, caregivers, health care professionals and the public.

For more information, visit alz.org/mnnd.

