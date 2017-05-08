Wayzata police reports April 25-May 1

Included in the Wayzata police reports for April 25-May 1 were these incidents:

One motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury and a bicyclist or pedestrian, one hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one fire alarm, one gas leak or smell, one sudden death, 10 other medical calls, three wellbeing checks on adults, two wellbeing checks on juveniles, one mental health issue, one civil matter, three reports of disturbance, three reports of suspicion, one scam or fraud attempt, six driving or traffic complaints, three house or business checks, one report of solicitation, one animal violation, four calls to assist in child protection, four business alarms, seven home alarms and two calls to assist another department.

April 25 – A report of an unresponsive person on the 300 block of Waycliffe North. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

April 25 – A report of a suspicious truck on the 200 block of Walker Avenue North. It was learned that the occupants of the truck were working on a house.

April 27 – A male was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 1800 block of Symes Street in Long Lake.

April 27 – A reported theft of a wallet on the 400 bock of Wayzata Boulevard East.

April 27 – A report of a possible phone scam at a business on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake.

April 28 – Charges are pending after a reported violation of a court order on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.

April 29 – A report of two males refusing to leave a business on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake. The males left prior to officers being dispatched.

April 29 – A report of solicitors in the area near the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive East.

April 29 – A male was cited for a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle at County Road 101 and Eighth Avenue in Plymouth.

May 1 – A report of an IRS scam resulting in a $7,521 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.