Upcoming events: Bark in the Park, shred event, and Stamp Out Hunger

Back for its second year, Plymouth’s popular all-about-dogs event will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.

The free Bark in the Park event features dog products, pet supplies, an “Ask the Vet” area, service dogs, rescue dog adoption organizations and on-site services, such as vaccinations and nail clipping. It will also feature fun attractions, including face painting and a doggy photo booth.

This year’s event kicks off with a 1K walk through the trails around the Hilde. Participants can begin the walk at 9:45 a.m. and finish as the event opens. Special guest Jamie Whitehead – Miss Minnesota United States 2017 – and her puppy Finnegan will lead the walk.

Another new feature this year is the adoption parade, where multiple metro-area adoption agencies spotlight pooches who need a home. Folks can watch the parade and connect with agencies afterward for more information on adoption.

Attendees can use the hashtag #PlymouthBarks during the event to share photos of the fun and have a chance to be retweeted by the city.

Visitors can also pick up a free collapsible water bowl, while supplies last, at the event information booth.

While the event is free, attendees should bring cash for vendors, products and food trucks for both people and pets. Attendees should leash their dogs while at the event.

Last year’s event was a hit with dog lovers, and won recognition with an Award of Excellence from the Minnesota Parks and Recreation Association.

For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/barkinthepark.

Stamp Out Hunger May 13 at Cub Foods in Plymouth

On Saturday, May 13, Minnesotans can help feed hungry neighbors by participating in the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger, the largest single-day food drive in the country. Nationally, Stamp Out Hunger has collected and delivered 1.5 billion pounds of food to food banks nationwide. Locally, Second Harvest Heartland – in partnership with more than 2,000 metro-area letter carriers – aims to collect 1.2 million pounds of food this year, which will provide nearly one million meals to hungry neighbors in our community.

The Cub Foods at 3550 Vicksburg Ln. N. is a participating donation location.

During the week of May 8-12, residents across the metro area will receive blue plastic or brown paper grocery bags in the mail. Bags can also be picked up now at any of the 21 participating Cub Foods locations. Simply fill the bag with non-perishable food items – such as canned meats, fruits, and vegetables; peanut butter; pasta; rice; or boxed meals – and leave it by the mailbox for a letter carrier to pick up.

On Stamp Out Hunger Day, letter carriers will pick up the bags of food on their regularly scheduled routes and deliver it to a local Cub Foods location or directly to Second Harvest Heartland.

Free shredding event Saturday, May 20 at Bremer Bank

The City of Plymouth and Bremer Bank will host a free community paper shredding event 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at Bremer Bank, 3415 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth.

This community event is sponsored by the City of Plymouth and a Hennepin County recycling grant.