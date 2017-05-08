St. Louis Park voters will consider request for $100.9 million on ballot in November

St. Louis Park School District voters will consider the largest referendum in the district’s history this fall.

The St. Louis Park School Board voted 6-1 April 24 to plan for a referendum request of $100.9 million. The measure would pay for upgrades to school district facilities, particularly at Central Community Center, Cedar Manor Community Center, St. Louis Park Middle School and St. Louis Park High School.

Boardmember Karen Waters cast the vote against the proposal. She said she questioned the dollar amount of the ballot measure.

“I really wanted to focus on all of the needs and not so much of the wants,” Waters said. “I think $100.9 (million) has almost all the needs but quite a few wants, and I’m just not there. I appreciate all the work that everybody has done, but it’s a significant amount of money for a community that has a lot of retirees.”

She particularly questioned a plan to create an expanded cafeteria and commons space and link it to a remodeled media center. She said high school seniors the board met with did not see the value of the space and that she had not been convinced of its learning value.

However, Board Chair Jim Yarosh said the concept “was the number one item that our educators recommended that we support.”

It would provide flexible learning space that could serve “a whole host of uses,” Yarosh said.

He said many retirees support district referendums because they have sent their own kids to school in the district in the past. He said he is hopeful that when the district explains the proposal in detail the community will understand why the money is necessary.

Yarosh noted that he recently read an editorial in the high school newspaper, The Echo, from his senior year in 1985 that decried the state of the high school’s condition.

“It was unbelievable how The Echo at that point said what is going on with our facilities?” Yarosh said. “There’s been Band-Aids put on since 1985, and I think what we’re going to do here is something that’s been sorely needed.”

Boardmember Jim Beneke said he could not imagine that people in the district would object to most of the referendum’s goals.

“There may be, like, 10 percent of it that some people might not feel the need for, but I suspect if anyone went through it they would come up with a plan of at least $80 million,” Beneke said.

He pointed to an extensive process that created the proposal, including work by a strategic planning committee and a Learning Design Team along with lengthy board meetings and staff time dedicated to the effort.

“Everyone has had their shot at constructing this plan, and it’s something we should be proud of,” Beneke said.

Boardmember Nancy Gores said she supported the $100.9 million measure even though she had objected to an earlier proposal for $125 million. Gores said she “felt the higher number was just too rich even though the ideas were good ones.”

Gores would have preferred an even $100 million proposal but said she did not know where to cut $900,000 from the plan. The new classrooms at the high and middle schools are clearly necessary and remodeling Central will be more affordable than tearing it down and building another building, Gores said. The district will also maintain a pool and gyms at Central that community members said they supported. A performance arts center and orchestra classroom at the middle school will support arts education, she added.

“It’s expensive, but it’s the right thing,” Gores said of the referendum.

The cost could add about $15 per month in taxes for the owner of a $250,000 home, although the district may attempt to structure its debt to limit the impact on taxpayers.

“I anticipate that if all that fell apart we would be looking at $15 a month, and I’m willing to pay that for our kids,” Gores said. “I think we’re going to get a lot of bang for our buck for this, so I’m excited about it. It’s a big ask, but I’m really hoping that our community is with us on this.”

Boardmember Ken Morrison added, “I agree – it’s a big ask. It’s the biggest one that we’ve had so far in St. Louis Park history, and we’re getting a lot for it. As I walk through the community, a lot of people say go big. Do it right. I truly believe this is an opportunity for us to be great.”

Boardmember Joe Tatalovich said he had started off supporting a lower figure than any of the other board members but had been persuaded to support the proposal because “it checks a lot of boxes.” The board did leave off some ideas from the proposal, such as a new building for Early Childhood Family Education.

“It sounds really strange, but I think $100 million for the improvements that we need is actually a prudent number,” Tatalovich said.

Boardmember Bruce Richardson, who had strongly advocated for a higher number during board discussions, nevertheless said he supported the proposal as well.

“First of all, I didn’t get my new ECFE building,” Richardson said. “Despite people often accusing me of wanting the Bruce Richardson Building or this or that, that is not the motivation here.”

Although he said a new building for Early Childhood Family Education would have been “an incredible asset to us,” he said conversations with the district’s facilities manager convinced him that the remodeling project at Central would create a “wow factor” in the district.

Adding a commons area and weight room at the high school would also create a “wow factor” as would a performance center at the middle school, he said.

While Richardson did not get his wish for an entire second floor that he sought at the middle school, he noted that the district work at the school will be done in a way that will make an entire second floor easier to build in the future if it becomes necessary.

During an open forum period, St. Louis Park resident Julia Fredrickson cautioned board members that facilities changes could lead to higher operational costs. She spoke after many parents, students and staff members decried potential cuts to an elementary school science program and reading and math intervention programs, among other potential cuts.

Fredrickson, who joined the district’s financial advisory committee at its inception, warned that moving Park Spanish Immersion School to Cedar Manor Elementary School, as planned under the proposal, could increase busing costs. Adding air conditioning at district schools would increase costs as well, and an addition and a new performing arts center at the middle school would lead to new areas the district must heat and cool.

“I value what happens in the classroom the most,” Fredrickson said. “I think that’s true of all these people here. I don’t want us to have to get a “no” (from voters) on an operational levy later, a special levy, because we’ve taken on some things that maybe weren’t our wisest choice.”

Supt. Rob Metz said the district staff is working to create a plan that would allow Park Spanish Immersion School students to continue to ride buses with students from another school to keep costs down.

“We don’t have a final answer yet, but we are determined to make that work one way or another,” Metz said. “I don’t have a definite answer of if it will cost more in the end, but we’re definitely working on it.”

While Yarosh agreed adding air conditioning would add operational costs, he said that one of the reasons the board is pursuing a referendum is to cut down on costs at Central Community Center.

Of the $3 million a year the district spends on repairs, about one-third of it goes to Central, Metz said.

“That eats up that much because it’s such an inefficient building,” Yarosh said. “I don’t know if we have an accurate estimate, but we know we’re going to gain some efficiencies.”

What is proposed

Under the proposal, Park Spanish Immersion School would move from the west side of Central Community Center to Cedar Manor Community Center after remodeling at Cedar Manor is complete. The district would remodel the space that is currently home to PSI to be used by early learning programs now located on the east side of Central Community Center.

The district office would move from the high school into leased space during the remodeling process before moving into the east wing of Central Community Center alongside other district-wide programs.

The high school offices would move into the space currently used by the district office. The current high school offices would be remodeled into seven or eight new classrooms.

A new kitchen would be built at the high school that would allow the district to prepare meals to be delivered to all the district’s schools. About two-thirds of the meals would be made from scratch, Metz said.

A new entrance at the high school would open to a commons and cafeteria about twice as large as the current cafeteria, according to Metz.

“The whole community could use it and enjoy it,” Metz said of the commons area.

The high school media center would be remodeled and linked to the cafeteria and commons area.

The district would build a new weight room and fitness center at the high school, upgrade the locker rooms and build approximately 10 pilot classrooms that would allow teachers to make more flexible use of the space.

At the middle school, the district would add about seven or eight classrooms in an addition, enlarge the lunchroom, bring the kitchen up to code, build a new performing arts space and orchestra classroom and create a more secure entrance that would open up into an expanded front office. The district would add air conditioning, build approximately 10 pilot classrooms and remodel the media center at the middle school.

The district would also use the money from the referendum to add air conditioning at Cedar Manor, Peter Hobart and Susan Lindgren elementary schools. A secure entrance would be installed at Peter Hobart. All elementary school kitchens would be brought up to code. The elementary schools would also receive new furniture.

Additionally, the district would continue upgrading Lenox Community Center, improve wiring and other needs for technology and increase maintenance at buildings across the district.

The district is also considering asking voters to renew a local levy that funds operations one year earlier than the district must request a renewal. The excess levy, as it is known, funds about one-third of the district’s operations with the rest coming from the state.

“That doesn’t raise any more money,” Metz said. “It doesn’t raise taxes or lower taxes. It just keeps that one-third that the local taxpayers are contributing.”

According to state law, the board must ask voters to approve a renewal every 10 years.

Yarosh said, “That is an absolute necessity to pass that.”

