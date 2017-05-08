St. Louis Park School Board selects finalists for district’s top position

The St. Louis Park School Board narrowed its finalists to administrators from the Bloomington, Osseo and Minneapolis districts ahead of a planned May 10 vote.

At a special meeting May 2, the school board initially decided to interview six candidates during special meetings May 3-4.

The board interviewed Lisa Sayles-Adams, assistant superintendent for St. Paul Public Schools; Michael Favor, executive director of student services and schools for Robbinsdale Area Schools; and Eric Melbye, assistant superintendent at Bloomington Public Schools May 3.

The board interviewed Astein Osei, assistant superintendent at Osseo Area Schools; Leadriane Roby, assistant superintendent at Richfield Public Schools; and Michael Thomas, chief of academics and leadership at Minneapolis Public Schools May 4.

After the final interview May 4, the board selected Melbye, Osei and Thomas as the finalists.

The finalists planned to meet in interviews with multiple groups of stakeholders throughout the day May 8, 9 and 10, according to a statement from the district. Each evening, the district planned a community interview with one of the finalists at St. Louis Park Middle School. Audience members had the opportunity to ask the candidates questions and provide feedback to the school board. The board was scheduled to vote on a finalist after the final community meeting May 10.

Melbye is responsible for the guidance and evaluation of principals, curriculum and instruction, English learner programs, gifted and talented programs, an alternative teacher compensation program, a teacher mentor program, college and career programming and the state-mandated World’s Best Workforce Plan at Bloomington Public Schools.

Melbye previously served as an administrator for student services, including overseeing special education, the Bloomington district’s Office of Educational Equity, health services, learning supports and a response to intervention program. He has overseen changes in curriculum in aligning it to meet state standards and with a racial equity lens, led initiatives to individualize student instruction and worked to increase student learning, according to the statement from the St. Louis Park School District.

Melbye works with district departments and stakeholders to implement the Bloomington School District’s strategic plan. He has served as the executive director of interagency services for the Carver-Scott Education Cooperative for multiple districts providing special education services.

Osei coordinates action to achieve the mission of Osseo Area Public Schools, according to the St. Louis Park School District’s statement. He works with leaders in human resources, business administration, community engagement, instructional and information technology, communications and the general counsel on the district’s mission.

Osei supervises and evaluates site and system leaders, according to the statement. He provides professional development for leaders that is embedded in their jobs and the overall organization. He leads new initiatives “to improve student achievement, reducing suspensions from school and eliminating the racial disparity within the suspensions,” the statement says.

Osei previously worked as a director of educational equity, a principal on special assignment for system-level support to teaching and learning, a high school principal and an assistant principal.

Thomas provides systemic leadership for the third-largest school district in the state, according to the statement. He works to guide academic programming, supervises and evaluates six associate superintendents to ensure they achieve goals to advance student learning and seeks to ensure that schools achieve outcomes through academic improvement plans aligned to the Minneapolis School District’s strategic plan.

Thomas has helped implement programs that have helped increase the four-year graduation rates for three consecutive years, narrowed the gap relating to test scores for black males, and increased the rates of freshmen on track to graduate, according to the statement.

Thomas has led the adoption of a preschool-to-fifth-grade core literacy curriculum and restructured multiple departments to provide $1 million for additional support services for students. He previously served as chief of schools, associate superintendent, a junior high school and elementary school principal and integration coordinator.

St. Louis Park Supt. Rob Metz announced in January that he would leave the school district at the end of June. The next day, Metz will begin a new role as deputy director of Building Assets, Reducing Risks, a nonprofit center that began as a program at St. Louis Park High School.

Metz has worked in public education for 36 years, including positions as principal of Aquila Elementary School and St. Louis Park High School before he became superintendent about four years ago.

