Prayers on the go during National Day of Prayer

Signs along County Road 101 encouraged drivers to pull off at Wayzata Free Church in Plymouth for a quick drive-through prayer as part of the National Day of Prayer. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

As cars buzzed by on County Road 101 in Plymouth, members of Wayzata Free Church offer prayers on the go May 4 during National Day of Prayer. With approximately 10,000 cars passing by the church each day, members decided to offer a drive-through prayer event for the first time this year. From 7 a.m.-7 p.m., more than 100 people and 77 cars stopped by to receive personalized prayers. As people stopped in, volunteers asked how they could pray for them during that time. “Some people have just been overwhelmed that we pray for them right then,” said Andrea Hebeisen, director of prayer ministry for the church. People of all ages and prayer requests stopped by Wayzata Free Church May 4 as part of a drive-through prayer event on the National Day of Prayer. (Submitted photo)

Volunteers witnessed various types of prayer requests throughout the day, from struggling marriages to those in job transitions. “Some people never had anybody pray for them before,” Hebeisen said, adding some people were moved to tears by the gesture.

Signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.