Plymouth Police report for April 27-May 3

These were among the 55 incident and arrests April 27-May 3 from the Plymouth Police Department:

April 27

– The victim reported $360 was stolen from her vehicle while parked in the underground garage on the 3800 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Another victim reported a jacket valued at $350 was stolen out of his vehicle.

– A checkbook and a pair of sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the underground garage on the 15700 block of Rockford Road.

April 28

– The victim reported a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in the underground garage on the 3800 block of Plymouth Boulevard and fraudulent charges have been made on one of the stolen credit cards.

April 29

– The victim reported unknown suspect rummaged through his unlocked vehicle on the 2700 block of Queensland Lane. There was no loss from the vehicle.

– Victim reported his unlocked vehicle was rummaged through overnight on the 18100 on the 27th Place.

– Two victims reported unknown suspect had rummaged through their unlocked vehicles overnight on the 2700 block of Shadyview Lane.

– Suspect entered unlocked vehicle and stole a suitcase on the 12800 block of 11th Avenue.

– An unknown amount of coins were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle on the 18400 block of 33rd Avenue.

April 30

– Officer observed suspect smash the glass on a fire extinguisher at the hotel. Suspect was arrested for damage to property and disorderly conduct on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.

– Traffic stop near 36th Avenue North and Lancaster Lane resulted in the passenger being cited for underage consumption and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 2

– The complainant reported the victim’s vehicle was stolen from the rear of the business on the 2600 block of Campus Drive.

May 3

– Unknown suspect or suspects stole a duffel bag, laptop, and other items from the victim’s unlocked vehicle overnight on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane. Loss of approximately $3,800.