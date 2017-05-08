International expert to discuss refugee realities May 16 in Plymouth

Join Westside Progressives 6 p.m. Tuesday May 16, to hear from Daniel Wordsworth, president and CEO of the American Refugee Committee, an international humanitarian aid agency working with refugees around the world to help them take back control of their lives.

During his tenure, the committee has expanded both the depth and the breadth of its global programming. He’s also overseen a geographic expansion into Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar and Syria.

The progressives, a nonpartisan educational forum that encourages civil and thoughtful discussion about progressive issues, typically meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the Church of the Epiphany, at Schmidt Lake Road and Nathan Lane in Plymouth.

While the event is free, attendees can register for a meal, $10 lasagna/salad dinner. Schedule: 6 p.m. doors open, 6:15 dinner, 6:45-8 p.m. program.

RSVP to Kelly Guncheon at [email protected]