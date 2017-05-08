Hopkins Schools, Metro State partner to recruit more teachers of color

Educators should reflect student population, according to experts

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Hopkins School Board unanimously, and enthusiastically, approved a partnership with Metro State University at its May 2 meeting, part of an effort to end the state-wide challenge of diversity in education and bring more teachers of color into Hopkins classrooms.

“Over the past six months we’ve been working with Metro State on creating a partnership that will increase more teachers trained in cultural proficiency,” said Supt. John Schultz.

The recruitment effort will open paid internships for student teachers of color in the Hopkins district, after which participants will be given priority for full-time employment opportunities.

“One of the key components of our strategic work is partnerships. We are truly looking for those innovative partnerships that allow us to extend and enhance the work that we’ve doing for our community,” said Nik Lightfoot, assistant superintendent.

By providing compensation for the internships, the district hopes to offer opportunities for those who would otherwise struggle to complete their typically-unpaid 12-week student teaching requirement.

Funding has been set aside for three interns for the first year of the program, from the district’s achievement and integration budget, with the hope of growing the program in subsequent years.

“Our goal is to make sure we reflect the incredible diversity we are fortunate to have here in Hopkins,” Lightfoot said.

To that end, the district will partner with Metro State University’s Urban Education program, designed to prepare teachers to meet the needs of increasingly diverse student populations, as well as encouraging prospective teachers who, because of race, class or ethnic background, may have been a minority in the field of education.

“One thing that distinguishes Metro State University is our explicit anti-racist mission. We’re about social justice and we walk the walk,” said Rene Antrop-Gonzalez, dean of the Metro State University School of Urban Education. “We’re very passionate not only about talking about these issues, but putting these issues into practicing, acting on them.”

The effort is backed by research which indicates that students of color, representing about 42.9 percent of the Hopkins student body (according to 2015-16 statistics from the district’s website), learn and achieve more when they have teachers representing their race, culture and/or ethnicity.

“The teachers in the classroom must reflect the students,” said Stanley Brown, coordinator of equity and inclusion at Hopkins Schools.

The effort is part of a statewide trend in education, with districts attempting to address shortages of teachers of color, even as student populations continue to become more diverse.

“There’s a lot more than needs to be done. To just increase the percentage of teachers of color in the state, from four percent to five percent, that would take 600 more teachers of color entering the profession,” said Paul Spies, professor of urban education at Metro State.

Antrop-Gonzalez added that the program also helps develop teachers to be more effective in teaching critical thinking through multicultural perspectives, embracing traditionally marginalized groups such a students of color or those from low-income backgrounds.

“Our curriculum is very intentional about racial equity work and its intersections with pedagogy. So we do this work day in and day out, this is not an add-on for us,” he said.

Antrop-Gonzalez congratulated the Hopkins School Board for its progressive leadership in fostering the partnership. The feeling was mutual.

“We look forward to what your teachers can teach us. I’m very excited,” said Wendy Donovan, the board chair.

Metro State President Ginny Arthur said Hopkins was leading the way with the initiative, one of the two districts statewide to forge such a partnership with Metro State. Similar efforts have been underway in the Osseo Area Schools district.

“This is groundbreaking work,” Arthur said.

In other business, the board also discussed a survey regarding the search for a new superintendent for the district. Schultz announced last month that he had accepted a position with the Edina School District.

The board hired a search firm to assist in finding candidates to replace Schultz, which recently conducted a survey of district teachers, staff members and administrators to determine the goals and traits of the ideal candidate.

Highlights of the survey showed priorities for a new superintendent include understanding the history and sense of community in Hopkins and maintaining quality, student-centered programs in the schools as well as improving the public image of the district and supporting staff moral and student-well being.

“Hearing the community, the myriad of community voices, is so important as we move forward,” said Boardmember Betsy Anderson. “I think we have to be okay with it. Whether we agree completely or not, it’s the words of our community. … This is not about us, this is about Hopkins.”

The search firm is currently accepting applications from candidates. The school board will conduct a public interview process with candidates beginning May 23 and 24, with three finalists to be interviewed May 30 and 31.

