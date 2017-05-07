Hopkins/Minnetonka police reports, April 29-May 5

Minnetonka

The Minnetonka Police Department reported these incidents April 29-May 5:

Theft: 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive, 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard,

Robbery: No incidents reported.

Property Damage: 2700 block of Oakland Road.

Burglary: 10800 block of Cedar Bend.

Driving While Impaired: Intersection of Plymouth Road and Wayzata Boulevard, intersection of Highway 7 and Tonkawood Road.

Assault: 2500 block of Lindbergh Drive.

Domestic: 6000 block of Chasewood Parkway.

Fraud: 18500 block of Cherry Tree Court, 4300 block of Courtland Road, 4800 block of Spring Circle, 12500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Hopkins

The Hopkins Police Department reported these incidents April 29-May 5:

Theft: 300 block of Blake Road North, 1500 block of Fifth Street South.

Burglary: 00 block of Eighth Avenue South.

Robbery: No incidents reported.

Property Damage: No incidents reported.

Driving While Impaired: No incidents reported.

Assault: 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.

Fraud: 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

Data taken from RAIDS Online database and Minnetonka and Hopkins police department reports.