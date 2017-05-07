Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis to perform May 14 in Wayzata

Celebrating its 65th season, the Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis will present a free performance 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

The concert, led by music director Cary John Franklin, will feature the premiere of Franklin’s “The Singing Wilderness” along with Hector Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival Overture” and Ottorino Respighi’s “The Pines of Rome.”

The orchestra is a nonprofit organization and the oldest community orchestra in Minneapolis. The orchestra’s mission is community enrichment and bringing music to people of all ages and interests.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org or civicorchestrampls.org