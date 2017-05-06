St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed April 16-22 with the St. Louis Park Police Department.
Theft
• A bicycle was reported stolen April 17 on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
• A iPad was reported stolen April 18 on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
• A cell phone was reported stolen from an automobile April 18 on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
• A generator was reported stolen April 19 on the 5100 block of Gamble Drive.
• A GPS unit was reported stolen from an automobile April 19 on the 5100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
• A wallet was reported stolen April 20 on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
• Gift cards were reported stolen April 20 on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
• Liquor was reported stolen April 21 on the 8100 block of Highway 7.
• Flowers were reported stolen April 22 on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Burglary
• Burglary of an apartment was reported April 19 on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
Vandalism
• Tires were reported damaged April 16 on the 5800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported April 20 on the 5800 block of West 36th Street.
• Damage to a house was reported April 20 on the 1600 block of Independence Avenue South.
Other
• Police made a vehicle tax arrest after a traffic stop April 22 at West Lake Street and Monitor Street.
• Also reported were three assaults that led to at least one arrest, seven domestic disputes, five incidents of driving under the influence, seven hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 11 other thefts.