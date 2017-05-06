St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed April 16-22 with the St. Louis Park Police Department.

Theft

• A bicycle was reported stolen April 17 on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

• A iPad was reported stolen April 18 on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.

• A cell phone was reported stolen from an automobile April 18 on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

• A generator was reported stolen April 19 on the 5100 block of Gamble Drive.

• A GPS unit was reported stolen from an automobile April 19 on the 5100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

• A wallet was reported stolen April 20 on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Gift cards were reported stolen April 20 on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

• Liquor was reported stolen April 21 on the 8100 block of Highway 7.

• Flowers were reported stolen April 22 on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Burglary

• Burglary of an apartment was reported April 19 on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

Vandalism

• Tires were reported damaged April 16 on the 5800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

• Damage to a vehicle was reported April 20 on the 5800 block of West 36th Street.

• Damage to a house was reported April 20 on the 1600 block of Independence Avenue South.

Other

• Police made a vehicle tax arrest after a traffic stop April 22 at West Lake Street and Monitor Street.

• Also reported were three assaults that led to at least one arrest, seven domestic disputes, five incidents of driving under the influence, seven hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 11 other thefts.