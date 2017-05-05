Wayzata tennis team boasts 7-2 record

Singles are set, doubles develop

The first half of the 2017 boys tennis team has gone well for Wayzata, which has a 7-2 record through nine matches.

Head coach Jeff Prondzinski said, “We’re still working on our doubles lineup, but the guys are learning how to compete. In eight matches, we haven’t had the same doubles lineup twice. Nick Goetz has been playing No. 1 doubles, and he has had three different partners.” Wayzata tennis singles are in good shape with consistent players such as Jacob Mendel, serving above. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Goetz was a mainstay in second and third doubles last year, and he is clearly the Trojans’ most experienced doubles player.

“The good thing about our doubles is that we have a lot of kids to choose from,” said Prondzinski. “We have already used 10 different doubles players. When you’re trying to build a doubles team, you can’t have two guys with the same weakness. I have to find three doubles teams that work. We’re working to put together the best combinations for the end of the season.”

On the singles side, the Trojans’ lineup is more stable.

Freshman Jonathan Nudler has won the first singles position. He takes over from 2016 graduate Nick Beaty, who is now playing for the University of Michigan.

“Jonathan is working extremely hard and continuing to improve,” said Prondzinski. “He has the potential to be a great player, and he’s going to win a lot of matches for us.”

At second singles, the Trojans have been using senior Jordan Stephenson, a returning letterman. Sophomore John Foley, another letterman, is at third singles, and junior Jacob Mendel has won the nod at fourth singles.

Wayzata is a fairly young squad with six seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and one ninth-grader.

The seniors are Goetz, Stephenson, Luke Ainsworth, Matthew Hagan and Andrew Urban. Representing the junior class are Mendel, Luc Golin, Max Liao, Nick Uphoff and Erik Williams. Foley and Michael Deal are the sophomores and Nudler is the only freshman.

The Trojans’ only losses thus far are against two of the top five teams in the state rankings, Rochester Century and East Ridge. In both matches the final score was 5-2.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]