Warren Elder Phillips, age 90, formerly of Excelsior, MN, died in Athens, GA on April 7, 2017.

Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Arlene, his parents Daniel and Genevieve Phillips, step-mother Ruth Phillips and sisters Anita Hughes and Evelyn Stockton.

Warren is survived by three children Dr. Tim (Kathy) Phillips, Amy (Michael) Warber and Nancy Leskee; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Warren served in the Navy Air Force out of high school and then graduated from Stout Institute (University of Wisconsin – Stout) in 1950. He worked construction and taught cabinet making at Minneapolis Vocational High School. Warren was employed at Dunwoody Institute (Dunwoody College of Technology) for 36 years and was named President of the college in 1978. His two passions were fine woodworking and championing quality vocational education.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at Excelsior United Methodist Church, 881 Third Avenue, Excelsior, MN 55331.

The family asks that memorial gift in lieu of flowers be made to Dunwoody College of Technology Warren and Arlene Phillips Endowed Scholarship Fund, 818 Dunwoody Boulevard, Minneapolis, MN 55403.

Lord and Stephens, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements, www.lordandstephens.com.