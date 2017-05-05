The Runway struts May 11 into Excelsior

The Runway show, featuring Excelsior store fashions and trends, will be 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Pique Travel, 362 Third St., Excelsior.

This year’s event supports the Tucker Masui Memorial Holiday Fund. Masui is the late husband of Epitome co-owner Alexandra Masui who passed away in March 2017.

The fund honors his love of seeing the town lit up during the holidays so proceeds will pay for holiday lights and decorations along Water Street in downtown Excelsior.

Some of the participating stores include Amore & Fede, DB and Company Ta Dah!, Epitome Papers, J. Novachis, Maison-My European Treasures, Martin’s, Ooh La La, Paw Boutik, Primp Boutique and Water on Water.

For more tickets and information, visit bit.ly/2p9Vgvs.

The fashion show kicks off Fashion Week in Excelsior which runs May 11-18 over the Mother’s Day weekend, and features events and specials at Excelsior shops and restaurants.