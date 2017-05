< >

St. Louis Park High School Theatre students act out a scene in “Sense and Sensibility,” a theatrical take on Jane Austen’s classic novel, during an April 27 rehearsal at the high school’s auditorium. The play, which ran April 28-30, focused on two sisters, sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne, whose affection for each other helps them gracefully navigate nosy neighbors, delicate family dynamics and society rules of the late 1800s. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe)