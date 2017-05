Interfaith Outreach and Community Partner’s annual plant sale is 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the nonprofit organization’s parking lot, 1605 County Road 101 N., Plymouth.

Shoppers will find a selection of perennials, annuals and heirloom vegetables and a garden bazaar with an assortment of quality garden items.

All proceeds support the programs of Interfaith Outreach.

To donate plants or volunteer, contact Jackie [email protected] 612-280-8873.

Info: iocp.org