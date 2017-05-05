Former mayor of Tonka Bay returns as council member

< > Councilmember William LaBelle (left) attends his first Tonka Bay City Council meeting April 25, with Councilmember Adam Jennings (right). (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)

By Paige Kieffer

[email protected]

Former Tonka Bay Mayor William LaBelle was sworn in April 25, taking the city council seat vacated by Jonathan Grothe.

Grothe submitted his resignation Feb. 28, effective April 12, to retire to the Brainard Lakes area.

LaBelle said he applied to be a council member after discovering no one had applied for the position. Two other individuals applied after LaBelle put in his application.

“I heard about an opening in the council and that no one had submitted their name,” said LaBelle. “I never saw this. I didn’t plan on serving again but someone needed to serve and they were looking for someone with experience.”

LaBelle was a council member from 1995 to 1998 and 2001 to 2006. He also served as mayor from 2007 to 2012 in addition to being on numerous local

committees.

LaBelle said, “Tonka Bay is one of the best run cities in the Lake Minnetonka area and I wanted to continue that and make sure the tradition occurs,”

He said he’s excited to work with a whole new group of people. Tonka Bay recently added a new city attorney, city administrator and South Lake

Minnetonka police chief.

“We have a whole new cast of characters and I’m excited to get acquainted with all of them,” he said.

LaBelle said that while there are no specific issues that he’d like to address as of yet, but would like the city to continue being responsible to the citizens and continue being fiscally

responsible.