XinXing fourth-graders are next generation of global students in Hopkins

From March 15 to 22, fourth-graders from Eisenhower Elementary, accompanied by the families and school staff members, ventured to Shanghai for a firsthand opportunity to use the language skills they’ve honed since kindergarten. A group photo of 15 Hopkins students with their host class at Wuning Road Primary School in Shanghai, China, during a week-long visit. (Submitted photos)

Last year, XinXing eighth graders made a similar journey with a 10-day immersive field trip, pioneering a lasting partnership with their Chinese peers.

This year’s class of eighth graders also made the trip.

For the elementary students, however, it was the first trip. Previously, students from the district’s partner school in Chinese had made the trip to join Eisenhower students in their classrooms.

This year, it was time for Hopkins students to return the favor.

The seven-day trip was several months in the making for Hopkins staff members and faculty, said Eisenhower Elementary principal Paul Domer.

“It was great. When you pilot something new, you hope it goes well and there’s a little nervousness. It exceeded all of our expectations,” Domer said.

Parents and students alike agreed.

“The school did a wonderful job of coordinating everything. It was very detailed,” said Dean Lunski. “It never felt like we guessing on things.”

His son, George, said his favorite part of the trip was visiting the Great Wall, a highlight for many of the families who stayed an extra few days overseas to continue their travels.

Wherever they went, Hopkins young students attracted a lot of attention for their impressive fluency in speaking Chinese with the locals.

“They’ve been studying the language, so it was really excited to go there and see everything in person, to make new friends and to learn the culture,” said Pam Bryden, who went on the trip with her husband Scott and their son Ben.

“They were so amazed that we could speak and write the language,” Ben Bryden said. “A lot of them had never met someone with blonde hair before.”

Domer said it was a great opportunity to experience a new, and global, perspective by interacting with their Chinese peers, outside of the confines of an American classroom.

“It was very fulfilling to see the kids being able to use their Chinese there, to have a purpose behind it, and for the families and students to experience the culture through the eyes of people who live there,” Domer said.

For the students, visiting Shanghai, with 24 million residents and thousands of years of history, was clearly an awe-inspiring experience.

“Shanghai Tower was amazing,” Ben said. “You could look down at everything in the city, and it’s one of the largest cities in the world.”

Hopkins students were also struck by vivid cultural diversity, in everything from food to home life to how classrooms are run.

The educational system in China is different, Domer explained, one of the most renowned in the world for the level of content covered by students.

“They were definitely learning bigger numbers than us,” Ben said.

But the Hopkins fourth-graders had a thing or two to teach their Chinese peers.

Domer said Chinese educators were very interested in how Hopkins students were able to apply what they learned, part of the Common Core standards of critical thinking, communication and collaborative problem solving.

“It was very educational for everyone, especially me personally, learning about their educational system, what we can learn from them and what they can learn from us,” Domer said.

The trip served not just to expand the perspective of the fourth-graders, but also their families.

“I don’t know what I expected, but everyone at the school was so warm and welcoming. I realized I had stereotypes about this other culture being a certain way and it was very different,” said Pam Bryden.

Other parents agreed.

“I was very impressed. We all learned a lot from each other,” said Dean Lunski.

Domer said that while the XinXing program at Hopkins immerses students in Chinese language and culture, the field trip brought a new level of international awareness and engagement into the classroom, providing a last impact on its students.

“It shapes how they look at the world much differently. … It makes the things you read about come alive,” he said. “Those relationships really help us see that in a way we couldn’t have otherwise.”

The Chinese program in Hopkins begins in kindergarten and continues to sixth grade, with an option to take further elective and immersive classes in junior high and high school. Domer said it’s an important part of the language program in Hopkins, which cultivates global perspectives and cultural literacy in educating the next generation of world citizens.

“Many of the participants on the trip said it was life-changing and that’s really gratifying,” Domer said. “It’s a global world now. We have to get to know one another because we’re interconnected in ways that the world has never been before. We’re very fortunate to be able to have this opportunity for the students. … I think it makes the world better.”

