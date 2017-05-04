St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• Learn about service dogs and health benefits of pets at a class 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, May 8. Joyce Abel will explain what service dogs are, who they serve and what benefits a dog offers.

• “Kathy Doyle will present a workshop sponsored by AAA called “Keeping the Keys” 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. The goal of the workshop is to provide seniors with the resources they need to continue to drive safely, maintain mobility and enhance their quality of life.

• Photographer Doug Ohman will share photos, stories, history and personal adventures about Minnesota’s state parks 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

• One-man band Lyndon Peterson will perform at the next Party in the Park 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

• A class on how to use an iPhone will be 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 18. Instructor Douglas Carlson will discuss the general operation of the phone and extras such as checking the news and weather, taking pictures and more.

• Film consultant and archivist Bob DeFlores will present “Topper Returns” 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. In addition, DeFlores will show a cartoon and short film.

• “Sister Act” will be screened for “Friday Films and Popcorn” 10 a.m.-noon Friday, May 19.

For more information and to register, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees. All events are at the Lenox Community Center, 6714 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.