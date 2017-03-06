Wayzata’s State of the City set for March 15

Residents are invited to attend Wayzata’s State of the City 11:30 a.m.-1p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. The program for the luncheon will begin at noon.

Mayor Ken Willcox will share updates on various projects and happenings in Wayzata, including the city’s new parking ramp and Kathy Coward, executive director of the Lake Effect Conservancy, will also provide updates.

The event is hosted by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce and the Wayzata Rotary.

To register: wayzatachamber.com