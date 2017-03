St. Louis Park High School orchestra students played in “Rock N’ Roll 2017” Feb. 23 at the high school auditorium. The concert benefited a student trip for orchestra members to Italy in the spring of 2018. The concert featured the band Power Tap and included orchestral performances of such songs as “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “House of the Rising Sun,” “Purple Haze” and “The Unforgiven.” (Video by Seth Rowe)