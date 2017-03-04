St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Feb. 12-18 with the St. Louis Park Police Department:

Theft

• Counterfeit money was reported Feb. 13 on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

• Auto theft was reported Feb. 13 on the 8100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

• A jacket was reported stolen Feb. 14 on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• Tools were reported stolen from an automobile Feb. 15 on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.

• Eyeglasses were reported stolen Feb. 15 on the 3900 block of Park Nicollet Boulevard.

• Auto theft was reported Feb. 17 on the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue South.

• A sport-utility vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 17 on the 4400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• A purse was reported stolen from an automobile Feb. 17 on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.

• A cell phone was reported stolen from an automobile Feb. 17 on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Police made an arrest related to stolen property after a traffic stop Feb. 17 at Highway 7 and Texas Avenue South.

• A computer tablet was reported stolen Feb. 18 on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

Burglary

• Police made a burglary arrest after a report of a disturbance Feb. 13 on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

Vandalism

• Graffiti was reported Feb. 13 on the 3300 block of Webster Avenue South.

Other

• An apartment fire was reported Feb. 13 on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Also reported were four incidents of harassing behavior, one threat, four assaults that led to at least two arrests, six domestic disputes, five incidents of driving under the influence, one hit-and-run crash involving property damage and 12 other thefts.