South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: Feb. 13-22

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police Feb. 16-22 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 16 – Officers responded to a call that two males in their late teens were attempting to open business doors on Highway 7 in Shorewood. Officers made contact and found nothing out of place.

Feb. 17 – A Shorewood male was arrested for second-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.224 after he was involved in a vehicle crash near Eureka Road and Smithtown Road in Shorewood.

Feb. 17 – Officers arrested a Shorewood male for domestic assault on Covington Court in Shorewood.

Feb. 17 – A vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Eureka Road and Smithtown Road in Shorewood.

Feb. 17 – An individual reported a group of juveniles on the bandshell in the Commons in Excelsior.

Feb. 17 – An individual reported damage to his mailbox on Cajed Lane in Shorewood. Total loss of $60.

Feb. 17 – An individual reported that sometime between 2014-2016 someone had attempted to gain access to his property as the garage door handle had been broken at Shady Island Circle in Shorewood. Total loss of $800.

Feb. 17 – A suspicious vehicle was reported on Shady Lane in Shorewood. No contact was made.

Feb. 17 – An individual reported a van with trash bags around it on Smithtown Road in Shorewood. Officers made contact and observed an employee collecting trash.

Feb. 18 – Verbal domestic on Excelsior Boulevard, Excelsior.

Feb. 18 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Excelsior Boulevard and Manor Road in Greenwood. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 18 – Verbal domestic on Devonshire Circle in Shorewood.

Feb. 18 – Verbal domestic on Byron Circle in Greenwood.

Feb. 19 – A Mound male was arrested for first-degree driving while impaired and fifth-degree possession of cocaine after he was stopped for an equipment violation near circle Road and Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

Feb. 19 – Excelsior male was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.09 after he was stopped for speeding near Highway 7 and Eureka Road in Shorewood.

Feb. 19 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Manitou Road in Tonka Bay. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 20 – A Mound male was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Murray Street in Shorewood after officers were called out to a report of a teen runaway.

Feb. 20 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Oak Street in Excelsior. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 20 – Verbal domestic on Wheeler Drive in Excelsior.

Feb. 21 – A Chippewa Falls male was arrested for first-degree possession of a methamphetamine, fourth-degree driving while impaired, giving a false name to police officers and having no insurance after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Beehrle Avenue and Oak Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 21- Officers checked on a vehicle that was in the library parking lot on Water Street in Excelsior. The driver informed officers he was playing Pokemon Go.

Feb. 21 – Officers checked the Greenwood Market parking lot on Highway 7 in Greenwood. A driver told officers he pulled into the lot so he could send a few text messages.

Feb. 22 – One vehicle and a deer were involved in a crash on Galpin Lake Road and Highway 7 in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 22 – An individual reported her daughter had run away on Mill Street in Shorewood. The daughter was later found safe.

Feb. 22 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 7 and Oak Street in Excelsior. No injuries were reported.

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District Feb. 13-19 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 13 – Fire alarm at Second Avenue in Excelsior.

Feb. 13 – Medical at Lakeview Avenue in Tonka Bay.

Feb. 14 – Wire down at Vine Hill Road in Deephaven.

Feb. 15 – Smoke smell at Minnetonka Blvd in Greenwood.

Feb. 16 – Medical at Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Feb. 16 – Police assist at Smithtown Road in Shorewood.

Feb. 16 – Medical at Mill Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 17 – Medical at Water Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 17 – Grass fire at Monaltrie Avenue in Deephaven.

Feb. 18 – Motor vehicle crash at Old Excelsior Blvd and Manor Road in Shorewood.

Feb. 18 – Mutual aid to Minnetonka Fire.