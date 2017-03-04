Pickford jumps back in strong Crimson hoops

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Tywhon Pickford improved his basketball game the most right where an injury curtailed his junior season a year ago.

Pickford, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last year, said has improved his jumping since coming back to the court. His many dunks and blocked shots confirm as much this season.

“I think I increased my vertical like four inches, five inches,” Pickford said.

Maple Grove’s 6-5 senior guard scores 21.5 points per game and grabs 8.4 rebounds on average. He also blocks 1.2 shots per game.

While Pickford has a strong inside game, he doesn’t hesitate to shoot from long range. He has made 38 three-pointers this season.

“I was a pretty OK shooter for all-around ever since I’ve been playing basketball, but this year, I’ve been shooting really well” Pickford said.

College recruiting has gone really well for Pickford too after it dropped off following his knee injury.

He now has offers from NCAA Division I programs Tulane, Northern Iowa, Siena and Ball State. He plans to decided after the high school season.

Besides seeking on-court achievements, Pickford has dedicated his comeback to his mother.

“It’s all because I love my mom a lot, and she’s been taking care of me my whole life,” Pickford said. “I think she’s done enough for me and in some way, I want to help her and make that up to her.”

Pickford does that concretely at home too, helping out with his younger siblings – two younger brothers and four younger sisters.

“They look up to me, so I try to be a good example for them,” Pickford said.

Basketball has been a family affair for Pickford too directly with the Crimson. He played on the team with his cousin, Taron Pickford, last season before the knee injury cut things short. Taron Pickford, who transferred from Robbinsdale Cooper last year, now plays in college at North Dakota State College of Science.

“It was really tough because we haven’t played with each other together on a team since AAU, fifth-grade year,” Tywhon Pickford said.

In addition, the younger Pickford, had to miss playing in the Class 4A state tournament. The Crimson lost in the quarterfinals to state runner-up Lakeville North.

Pickford and company could get back again this year. The Crimson have a 20-2 record and a No. 2 ranking in 4A.

“We have big goals,” Pickford said. “We want to go all the way and win the state championship, and I think we can.”

If they do make it back to the Target Center, Pickford hopes he can make the difference between a state title game appearance versus a first-round exit.

“I think that I can be that other player, the leader of the team and lead the team because the team looks up to me,” Pickford said. “They feed off my energy as well.”

When Pickford refers to himself as “that other player”, that’s because of his fellow senior teammate, Brad Davison, a four-star recruit heading to Wisconsin. Davison averages 26.2 points, eight assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

“We’ve known each other for a while and know where each other are on the court,” Pickford said. “When one of us is down or anything, we know how to pick each other up.”

And, they hope to lead the Crimson to the program’s first state title long the way.