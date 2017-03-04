Daughters of the American Revolution awards Wayzata and Minnetonka students

The Lake Minnetonka Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has named several local students as American History Essay award winners.

The award winners include seventh-grader Anagha Minoj and eighth-grader Miriam Shteyman, both of Wayzata East Middle School, and fifth-grader Mitchell Buhl, of Holy Name of Jesus School. Minoj and Shteyman also went on to win at the state level.

According to the organization, the essay contest was established to encourage young people to think creatively about our nation’s past and learn about history in a new light.

Also announced as an award winner was Wayzata High School freshman Saee Patil, who won both at the chapter and state level in the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest.

Since 1996, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has joined with the National Italian American Foundation to sponsor the annual national essay contest on Christopher Columbus.

Sophe Rae, a Minnetonka High School senior, was awarded the DAR Good Citizen Award. The organization said the award, created in 1934, is given to individuals who possess and exhibit the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

All state winners will be recognized and invited to read their essays at the Minnesota State Society DAR conference in May.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history and support better education. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations.

