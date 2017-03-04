Column: Parents can help children become organized

Gail Marek

By Guest Columnist Gail Marek

Helping your child be organized at home starts with you as the parent. Children learn how to behave at home and in public from watching you. The best way to help your child at home is to be organized and have consistent routines.

Use these simple systems to keep track of your child’s papers and supplies. It’s important for your child to have their room and papers organized and be ready for school. Help them find routines that work for them.

Five important areas to establish in helping your child stay organized are keeping track of papers, stocking a supply cabinet, keeping medical records, having a safe filing box for your child’s mementos and keeping your child from losing things.

First, make it easy to handle your child’s important school forms and papers by keeping one stackable basket for each child to collect their papers, including event fliers, permission slips and reports or artwork. Designate a spot near the door to unload their backpacks when they come home. Starting in kindergarten, kids can put everything into their baskets themselves.

Pick a time each day to go through the baskets. Signed permission slips go directly into your child’s backpack. Forms not yet signed stay in the basket.

Second, create a craft area away from the kitchen table for projects, perhaps in your child’s room, the family room or an office. Your child won’t have to clean up a work-in-progress for dinner. Keep a supply cabinet fully stocked with office and craft supplies. It may be one or two shelves your child can reach in a closet or on a bookcase.

Third, keep your family’s medical records together. Include the doctor’s name, address and phone number. Your dentist is also essential to your child’s health.

Fourth, designate a box in which to save your child’s mementos, such as special reports and arts projects. Each year, weed it out from previous years. Let your child decide what to keep, and they will save their best work so that you will track your child’s growth through high school.

Fifth, help your child lose fewer things by using these tips. Use a permanent marker on the tags of their clothes or buy fabric, cut into pieces, to write your phone number on and attach with safety pins.

Check alternative lost-and-found sites. Because schools and event sites have a number of these areas, check with people about other places where you can look for your lost items.

Helping your child be organized at home and ready for school starts with you.

Gail Marek is a professional organizer with Organized for Success.