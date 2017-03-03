Wayzata ‘homecoming’ concert March 10 to feature Chris Daniels, Jeff Dayton

A “homecoming” concert featuring Chris Daniels and Jeff Dayton, two Wayzata-native musicians, is 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, in the loft performance room at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E. Jeff Dayton

The performance will close out this year’s Coffeehouse Concert Series hosted by the church.

Dayton, a Nashville songwriter, guitarist and producer, has had songs recorded by George Strait, Doug Stone, Sarah Darling, Chubby Carrier and placed on hit shows “The Voice” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

The musician has toured with Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood and served as bandleader for Hall of Fame artist Glen Campbell for 15 years. Dayton has also backed artists Bo Diddley, Dizzy Gillespie, Gene Autry, Mac Davis and many more artists.

Daniels is a Grammy-nominated American bandleader, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. A member of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, he is best known for his work with Chris Daniels & the Kings, a band he has led since 1984. Daniels is also a professor of music at the University of Colorado Denver.

Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. Coffee drinks and desserts, which are included in the price of admission, will also be offered.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org or jeffdaytonmusic.com