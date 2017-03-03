St. Louis Park Empty Bowls planned March 9

St. Louis Park’s 16th annual Empty Bowls event will be Thursday, March 9, at Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road S.

The purpose of the event is to build awareness of hunger in our community and support the St. Louis Park Emergency Program’s food shelf.

Community members may attend for a simple meal of soup and bread provided by local restaurants for lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or dinner, 5-7:30 p.m.

The event will include musical entertainment and children’s activities. Participants will receive a handmade pottery bowl to take home as a reminder of the need to fill empty bowls in the community. No tickets or reservations are required. Donations benefit STEP programs. Additional pottery made by local professional artists will be available for sale to benefit STEP.

Each year, STEP serves approximately 4,000 St. Louis Park residents with nutritional support, clothing, transportation and emergency rental assistance.

Info: STEPSLP.org