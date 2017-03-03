Skipper heavyweight proves himself

< > Minnetonka heavyweight James Johnson flattens Minneapolis South’s Jadin Decora in the first round of the Section 6AAA Individual Wrestling Tournament Feb. 24 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

At the beginning of the 2016-17 wrestling season, there was some doubt that James Johnson of Minnetonka would see much action at the varsity level.

On the Skippers’ depth chart, the big sophomore was behind senior Aaron Moore, a state place-winner last season, and Moore’s ability to pin people made him a tough man to dislodge.

Johnson didn’t have to worry about beating Moore as it turned out. Moore won a football scholarship to play for Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and when he accepted the offer he decided not to wrestle this winter.

Taking advantage of his position as Minnetonka’s sole heavyweight, Johnson has thrived. He scored three straight pins to win the Section 6AAA heavyweight title Feb. 25 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, and that means he is going to state this week.

Johnson’s success this season has been close to astounding. He enters the state competition with a 30-10 record that includes 27 pins.

The Minnetonka athlete won’t be one of the favorites in the heavyweight bracket, yet he is confident.

“I’m going in there to win,” he said after pinning Chaska/Chanhassen’s Ethan Jackman in 24 seconds of their section championship match.

Ironically, when Johnson first began wrestling Jackman was his practice partner.

“He used to pin me all the time,” said Johnson.

But not now.

In his other two section matches, Johnson’s results were similar. His first-round match against Minneapolis South’s Jadin Decora ended with a pin at the 1:22 mark of the first period. The semifinal match was slightly more difficult for Johnson, who pinned Minneapolis Washburn’s Henry Kantzes in 3:18.

While he loves wrestling, Johnson has always thought he would someday win a college football scholarship. That is still his goal, but he added that he would also like to wrestle when he gets to college.

Johnson said a big part of his improvement this season has come from working with Minnetonka assistant coach Russ Sanders.

“He has showed me a lot of moves,” Johnson noted. “I wrestled some on varsity last year [when Moore was playing in a football all-star game], and it was like I was fed to the wolves.”

Bigger, stronger and more sure of himself this season, Johnson has become one of the wolves.

Qualifiers

Almost everyone in Minnetonka’s lineup had success in section wrestling. In addition to Johnson, Zach Wallace (113 pounds) and Boyd Mumbuwa (120) won section titles. Also going to state are section runners-up Andrew Sanders (106), Caleb Schumacher (138) and Sean Agan (160). Obviously, head coach Josh Frie is pleased to have six individual state qualifiers. The Skippers have also qualified for the State Class AAA Team Tournament Thursday, March 2.

Mumbuwa, Minnetonka’s best wrestler with a 38-4 season mark, is poised to compete for a section title this week at Xcel Energy Center.

In his section matches last weekend, he defeated Pedro Velazquez of Chaska/Chanhassen 15-3, Edina’s Roscoe Markert on a pin in 1:18 and Eden Prairie’s Azi Rankins 14-4 in the finals. Entering the championship bout, Rankins had a 32-1 record. He advances to state along with Mumbuwa.

Wallace had a good run in the 113-pound weight class and capped his championship with a 15-0 decision over Sam Fuchs of Eden Prairie in the championship match.

Tonka wrestlers who took third place in the section are Spencer Schroeder (126), Henry Bixler (132), Quinn Sell (145) and Max Fuecker (152). Myles Hanks (170) and Nathaniel Hayden (220) added to the Skippers’ medal collection with fourth-place finishes.

