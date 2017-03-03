Maple Grove dance team takes second at state in Jazz

By Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers Crimson Chloe Bauer and Holly Hughes competes in the state jazz dance. (Photos courtesy of Maple Grove High Dance Team)

The Maple Grove dance team took second in the 2017 Minnesota High School State Jazz competition Feb. 17 at Target Center. The high finish was icing on the cake and a great end to a very successful and hard fought season for the Crimson.

Making state was the No. 1 goal for the Crimson throughout the season. Coaches Jill Leste, Stacy Marquardt, Krista Sorensen, Maggie Valesco, Julie Mordhorst, Jenna Dorn and Morgan Martinez are the backbones and driving forces behind the team’s success. They are always pushing the girls to do their best while also being great role models and leaders for the girls as well. Their hard work was rewarded with a second-place state showing.

“The girls endured many long practices day after day with sore muscles, working relentlessly, making many quick changes to the dances and just perfecting every move,” Leste said. “These girls are amazing dancers and incredible people as well, the future leaders of tomorrow. All the skills they have learned as dance team members: hard work, persistence, perseverance, team building, encouragement, support, leadership, friendship, and sportsmanship will carry them through all of their days and help them become better, stronger people. Not only are these girls award winning dancers but award winning young ladies as well.”