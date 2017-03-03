Sports

Maple Grove blanks Blaine to advance to section boys’ hockey championship game

By Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

Trevor Kukkonen (4) celebrates his goal against Blaine with Maple Grove teammates and fans. (Photos by Rich Moll---richmollphotography.com)
Jarret Cammarata and Trevor Kukkonen scored 22 seconds apart in the first period to spark Maple Grove to a 3-0 Section 5 semifinal win over Blaine last Saturday in Champlin.

The second-seeded Crimson will take on top-seeded Centennial at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood.

Cammarata opened scoring at 9:17 with assists from Hunter House and Tyler Kostelesky. Kukkonen made it 2-0 22 seconds later with help from Justin Kelley. A 2-0 lead was more than enough for freshman goalie Ethan Haider and his defense. Haider turned away all 24 Blaine shots to earn his 12th win and fourth shutout of the season.

Crimson goalie Ethan Haider shows intense concentration against Blaine. (Photos by Rich Moll---richmollphotography.com)
