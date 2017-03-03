Maple Grove blanks Blaine to advance to section boys’ hockey championship game

By Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers Trevor Kukkonen (4) celebrates his goal against Blaine with Maple Grove teammates and fans. (Photos by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

Jarret Cammarata and Trevor Kukkonen scored 22 seconds apart in the first period to spark Maple Grove to a 3-0 Section 5 semifinal win over Blaine last Saturday in Champlin.

The second-seeded Crimson will take on top-seeded Centennial at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood.