Luck o’ the Lake 5K March 11 in Excelsior

Last year’s Luck o’ the Lake 5K in Excelsior. (Sun Sailor file photo by Paige Kieffer)

The fifth annual Bridgewater Bank Luck o’ the Lake 5K will be Saturday, March 11 in downtown Excelsior.

The Camp Smile Fun Run one-mile will be at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Excelsior Brewing Co., 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Registration will be available at 7:30-8:30 a.m. and check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Excelsior Brewing Co.

Registration is $45 and includes a T-shirt, a collector’s pint glass from Excelsior Brewing and a free beer ticket.

Tickets for the Fun Run are $10.

Info: bit.ly/2l6ZI9c or call 952-474-6461.